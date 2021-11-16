Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh Covid-19 wave

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
When Denmark removed the last of its coronavirus restrictions in September, the government noted it would "not hesitate to act quickly" if the situation took a turn for the worse. Turns out that was a sensible hedge.
At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
A fifth wave seems to be building in the U.S. while the wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Europe and setting new records in some countries. The Netherlands’ government announced Friday the country will return to a partial lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus cases. Daily infections records were shattered recently in […]
(CNN) — The chaos at the border between Poland and Belarus is just the latest incident to get top brass in Brussels pondering what the European Union should do long-term about its internal security. This migrant crisis, in which Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko stands accused of directing refugees to the...
Sweden which has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, has passed the threshold of 15,000 deaths with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official figures released Tuesday. Thomas Linden of the National Board of Health and Welfare, told Swedish public...
Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
BAGHDAD — The deadly crisis Belarus was accused of creating at its border with Europe appeared to subside this week, raising hopes of an end to what had become a spiraling confrontation between East and West. Yet as those who risked the journey in the hope of a better future...
Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
Tens of thousands took to the streets in cities across Europe and Australia Saturday as anger mounted over fresh Covid restrictions imposed against a resurgent pandemic. Europe is battling a fresh wave of infections and several countries have tightened curbs, with Austria on Friday announcing a nationwide partial lockdown -- the most dramatic restrictions in Western Europe for months.
European shares finished lower on Friday following another early feint higher, as rising Covid case numbers and lockdowns in the region dampened investor sentiment. "Austria’s lockdown decision has revived the spectre of weaker economic growth, and as a result global stocks are generally lower on the final day of the week," said IG chief market analyst, Chris Beauchamp.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ten of thousands of people demonstrated through central Brussels on Sunday to protest reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases. Many among the police estimate of 35,000 at the rally had already left for home when the demonstration descended into violence as several hundred people […]
Germany's health minister says the rapid rise in coronavirus cases means it's likely everyone in the country who isn't vaccinated will have caught COVID-19 by the end of the winter, and some of those will die
