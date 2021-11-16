ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australians working 1.5 hours more unpaid overtime each week compared with pre-Covid

The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0W6m_0cyO9BqU00
The Productivity Commission’s Working from Home report reveals more Australians are working from home than before the pandemic, but many are also doing more unpaid overtime.

The average Australian is working 1.5 hours more unpaid overtime each week since the start of the Covid pandemic, according to a new survey.

The poll, which used a nationally representative sample, found the average employed Australian is working 6.13 hours unpaid each week in 2021, up from 5.25 hours in 2020 and 4.62 hours in 2019.

The findings are based on a poll of 1,600 people by the Australia Institute’s Centre for Future Work released on Tuesday to coincide with go home on time day – a campaign that urges workers to push back against unpaid overtime.

By working an extra 319 hours a year unpaid in 2021, workers are doing the equivalent of an extra eight 38-hour weeks of work. Employers are benefiting from a total of $125bn of free labour, estimated to cost $461.60 a worker every fortnight.

According to the Productivity Commission’s Working from Home report, the pandemic has boosted the proportion of businesses with staff working at home from 20% to 44%.

But while some have welcomed the greater flexibility of working from home, it has also sparked concerns of greater unpaid overtime. One study cited in the PC report found the length of the average workday increased by about 8%, or almost 49 minutes, relative to pre-pandemic levels.

Unpaid overtime takes many forms, from employees who receive annualised salaries receiving no extra compensation for arriving at work early, staying late, working through breaks, working nights and weekends, and taking calls or emails out of hours, to workers paid by the hour who nevertheless feel pressure to do the same.

The Centre for Future Work report, by the economist Dan Nahum, found that Covid-19 appeared to have accelerated the “time theft crisis”, with 26% of workers reporting their employers’ expectations of their availability increased during the pandemic.

Young workers aged 18 to 29 performed the most unpaid overtime, at 8.17 hours a week.

The survey also suggests the pandemic may have changed work habits, with 65% indicating they will continue to do at least some work from home post-pandemic.

“This year Australian workers are taking home a smaller share of GDP than we have ever seen before,” Nahum said. “Yet, time-theft is rife and bosses are stealing record amounts of unpaid time from workers.”

Nahum said Covid-19 had “made the situation worse, indicating work-from-home does not necessarily improve work life in favour of employees”, instead making it easier for employers to “undercut Australian minimum standards around hours, overtime, and penalty rates”.

Some 39% of employees said their employers remotely monitored their activity and a further 17% were unsure whether they were being electronically monitored or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0cyO9BqU00

Nahum said industrial laws were “not keeping pace with technology”. He argued the unpaid overtime phenomenon was worse because half the part-time and casual workers surveyed were keen for more paid hours, “yet the average part-timer is giving away over 4.5 hours a week and the average casual just over five hours”.

“These are worker efforts that should end up as wages in someone’s pocket, not a boost to a profit column.”

