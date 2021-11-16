Labor promises to revamp Australia’s national broadband network

The federal opposition is promising to boost the nationwide broadband rollout if elected.

Labor is hoping to make Australia’s internet frustrations an election issue, promising a revamped national broadband network that will stay in public hands and allow more choice.

With Australia still ranked 59th in the world for broadband speeds, and 32nd out of the 37 nations in the OECD, Labor is promising a $2.4bn boost to the nationwide broadband rollout, promising to update the already ageing network.

The opposition says the funding commitment is off-budget, and will be financed through the NBN corporation itself, which Labor has committed to keeping as a public entity.

The Labor promise builds on the government’s $4.5bn retrofit announcement from last year, which aimed to upgrade fibre-to-the-node, fibre-to-the-curb and cable connections for homes in designated areas. That followed years of complaints of poor speeds and connectivity. The Coalition has maintained its decision to upgrade the copper network it had previously insisted on using, was part of a “strategic review” and not because of on-going complaints.

Anthony Albanese and communications shadow minister Michelle Rowland are promising to fast track access for up to 1.5m homes who want a fibre-to-the-premise connection to boost speed.

Labor says it could lead to almost seven out of eight homes in the designated fibre-to-node footprint, receiving an upgrade if they choose to access it. It estimates more than 10m premises would have the option of access to faster internet speeds under its plan, by 2025.

Regional Australia would be one of the areas to benefit, with Labor estimating an additional 660,000 premises outside urban footprints would receive access to the optical fibre network, if they choose.

For those who decide to take up faster (and more expensive internet plans), the cost of shifting the connection from the node to the premise will be borne by the NBN, Labor says.

“Reliable, quality, high speed internet is not a luxury or a nice-to-have, it is essential 21st century infrastructure,” the joint Albanese-Rowland statement says.

Labor had planned for the national broadband network to include fibre-to-the-premise connections as part of its original rollout. The Coalition government changed that to fibre-to-the-node, which it said would roll out the program faster and cheaper.

But the change slowed down available speeds, because of differences in the copper quality, or the distance from the node to a home.

The pandemic put those challenges under the spotlight, and led to the government conceding the network needed an upgrade, giving more people access to a direct connection.

Guardian Australia also revealed the cut down version of the NBN delivered by the Coalition cost up to three times more than its original forecast, and came in at closer to the initial cost Labor set for the national rollout.

Under the Coalition government, NBN Co has now taken on a mix of government and private debt worth more than $57bn, as costs for constructing and maintaining the older technology went up.