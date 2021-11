As the temperature drops across West Michigan, everyone's least favorite house guest is looking to move in for the winter. Brown marmorated stink bugs are starting to move into West Michigan homes because of the cold temperatures. The bugs will seek refuge from the cold by spending the winter by burrowing under a pile of leaves, in to some tree bark, or inside your home. So, don't be surprised if you notice a few of these pests in your home this time of year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO