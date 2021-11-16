ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Budgets $1.4 Billion for Hydrogen Fueling and EV Charging Stations

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
Three fuel cell vehicles wait to be refueled at the True Zero pump in Carmel Valley. Photo by Chris Jennewein

The California Energy Commission approved a three-year $1.4 billion plan to help California achieve its electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refueling goals.

The CEC said the plan, approved on Monday, will support California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order phasing out the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035.

The 2021–2023 Investment Plan Update increases the budget of the Clean Transportation Program by six times, including $1.1 billion from the 2021–2022 state budget in addition to the remaining $238 million in program funds, the CEC said.

“These dollars close the 2025 infrastructure funding gap so that access to charging and hydrogen fueling isn’t a barrier for those exploring cleaner transportation options,” Lead Commissioner for Transportation Patty Monahan said in a statement.

The CEC said the plan focuses on zero-emissions vehicle infrastructure build-out, with nearly 80% of available funding going to charging stations or hydrogen refueling.

The plan includes $314 million for light-duty electric vehicle charging infrastructure, $690 million for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicle infrastructure (battery-electric and hydrogen) and $244 million for zero-emissions vehicle manufacturing.

On Nov. 19, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) will consider a complementary proposal for $1.5 billion in clean transportation incentives, including consumer vehicle rebates, and heavy-duty and off-road equipment investments, the CEC said.

flash49
6d ago

every time buy an electric vehicle your giving money to Chinese government . our government will not tell u that, China makes 80 percent of batteries for electric vehicles.

Ricahard Smith
6d ago

why not make a custom solar energy collector ( panel)? that is incorporated into the auto armor or perhaps the paint or the polymers tesigns for the plastic like exterior with minute photo cell micro charging particles to produce the need elctrons to run these limited distance so that there is a continuous flow of energy which will certainly be a substantial benefit by not having to gind a ev charging unitand lucky enough to find one that is Not already being used, and have to wait 30 -60 mins of re changing services.How many units will be readily available and not sparsely distrubited especially rual and deserts areas?if all vehicles of such MANDATED THE ONLY types allowed on all roards, freeways highways which sets precedents over any gasoline powered vehickes and are Illegal to operate them how then can any one afford the luxury of frequency needing to stop to recharge up every 200 -350 miles range limits and be able to WAIT IN LINES PLUS THE ADDITIONAL RECHARGING Times

