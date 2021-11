Our nation is experiencing a movement. Another awakening like other times in our checkered history. As Americans, we have not lived up to our ideals that all men and women are created equal and would by design enjoy equitable opportunities. The ideal or vision for a nation built on the ideals of freedom and liberty are honorable ideals. However, we have failed in our execution of building an equitable society where all people have an equal shot at achieving the American Dream. Obviously, hard work and perseverance are important to this argument, but these virtues are not relevant when systemic barriers impede many from succeeding.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO