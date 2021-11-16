ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Want to spend money locally in Hampton Roads? There's an app for that.

WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Retail Alliance created the LOVEVA app in...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#The Retail Alliance#Loveva
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead, NYPD says

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment Monday, the NYPD confirmed to CBS News. Shabazz was found by her daughter and at this point, her death is not considered suspicious, police say. CBS New York reports that her daughter...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet

Comments / 0

Community Policy