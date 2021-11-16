ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Shining Vale’: Starz Sets Premiere for Courteney Cox’s Supernatural Comedy

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
hazard-herald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarz has announced a premiere date for its buzzy new supernatural comedy series,Shining Vale, headlined by Courteney Cox. On Sunday, March 6, 2022, viewers can tune into Starz for a mix of laughs and an homage to classic horror with this half-hour series that also stars Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

BMF season 2 premiere date hopes: When could it return to Starz?

Following this weekend’s finale, it obviously makes a great deal of sense to want to know a BMF season 2 premiere date. When will it be? Is there some fantastic stuff coming around the horizon? Here is some of what we’re set up to answer within this piece. Let’s begin...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book IV: Force premiere date, teaser unveiled at Starz

This morning, Starz did all of us a gigantic favor: Making it clear we won’t be waiting long for Power Book IV: Force. Today, the network confirmed that the Joseph Sikora-led spin-off will be premiering on Sunday, February 6. They also uploaded a new teaser that officially confirms the show’s Chicago setting with gusto and, of course, violence. This is Tommy’s spin-off we’re talking about here! While he’s in a new city, we do think he’s very much the same guy; he’s not the sort of person who is quickly going to change his stripes.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rainey Jr. Shades STARZ Over "Power Book II" Premiere, 50 Cent Chimes In

After being arguably the most universally despised character from 50 Cent's popular STARZ crime drama Power, Michael Rainey Jr. has grown into the role of one the most likable lead characters in 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp's ambitious Powerverse. This weekend, his main project, Power Book II: Ghost, returns for its second season, and Wednesday, November 17, the cast of the show met up for the star-studded New York City premiere.
CELEBRITIES
thenerdstash.com

Starz Comedy Horror Series ‘Shining Vale’ Has Release Date

The comedy-horror series Shining Vale has set a March 6 premiere date on Starz. The series comes from the mind of Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan. Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Television co-produced it. Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions as well as Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman have a hand in production as well. Shining Vale is about a family that moves from the city to a small town into a home with a terrible history. Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Mira Sorvino will be in the family comedy-horror.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Scream’s David Arquette On Working With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox On The New Sequel

Every few years a horror movie is released that influences the entire genre as a whole. Wes Craven’s 1996 Scream was certainly one of those projects, kickstarting a bonafide franchise in the process. There’s a new sequel coming down the line, and original star David Arquette recently spoke about what it’s like working with his ex-wife Courteney Cox in the slasher.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Yearly Departed’: Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Dulcé Sloan, More Join Amazon Comedy Special; Premiere Date Set

Amazon Prime Video has set its all-female lineup for the second installment of Yearly Departed, its comedy special that will put 2021 to rest. Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Meg Stalter (Hacks), Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show), Aparna Nancherla (The Great North) and X Mayo (The Daily Show) will join host Yvonne Orji in the special, along with Alessia Cara who will deliver a musical send-off to everything we are leaving behind this year. Set for premiere on December 23 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, this year’s eulogists will bid farewell to Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis, and Zoom, along with a few more surprises. The inaugural Yearly Departed, which eulogized 2020, received a WGA Award nomination in the Comedy/Variety Specials category and won a Gracie Award. Yearly Departed hails from Amazon Studios, Done+Dusted, and Scrap Paper Pictures. The special is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Emmy Award-winner Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) returns as the director for this year’s special.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Mira Sorvino
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Greg Kinnear
Person
Merrin Dungey
Primetimer

Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa discusses the big Season 6 premiere twist and leaning into the supernatural this season

The Riverdale creator and showrunner says Tuesday's premiere is "very much in-continuity, so we’re not picking up in (Episode) 606 as we would before it. It is very much continuing, in a strange way, all of the episodes from the end of Season 5. The idea was, ‘Let’s swing for the fences, let’s do something that fans have been asking for,'” Aguirre-Sacasa explains. What fans were asking, he clarifies, is, “‘When is Riverdale going to go full-horror, full-supernatural?’ That’s always a big decision and a big swing, but it felt like, ‘Oh well, this could be the time to do it.'”
RIVERDALE, CA
theplaylist.net

‘Party Down’: STARZ Brings Back The Original Cast & Creators For A New Season Of The Comedy Series

Typically, when we discuss TV show revivals, such as the most recent “Dexter” return, the show is something that has a devoted fanbase and ran for at least four or five seasons. Well, then you look at “Party Down,” which is getting a revival, more than a decade after its final episode, and it only has two seasons (20 episodes total). Apparently, there is quite the devoted fanbase, huh?
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Hailee Steinfeld, Alaqua Cox & More Attend 'Hawkeye' LA Premiere

Hailee Steinfeld and Alaqua Cox hit the red carpet at the premiere of their upcoming series Hawkeye, held at El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday (November 17) in Hollywood. The ladies are both making their Marvel debuts in the new show, as Kate Bishop and Maya Lopez/Echo, respectively. Joining them at...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#Comedy#Series Premiere#Victorian
tvseriesfinale.com

Party Down: Starz Comedy Series Revived with Six Original Stars to Return

Party Down is getting back to work. Starz is reuniting six of the seven original stars from the comedy series for more fun and antics. The original series aired on the cable channel for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. The six-episode revival went into development earlier this year. Adam...
TV SERIES
blackfilm.com

“The Afterparty,” Murder-Mystery Comedy Series Starring Tiffany Haddish, Set To Premiere January 28 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+‘ has revealed that the highly anticipated murder-mystery comedy series, “The Afterparty,” will debut on Friday, January 28, 2022. “The Afterparty” is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. The eight-episode first season will launch with three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.
TV SERIES
hazard-herald.com

Christoph Waltz to Star in Amazon’s Darkly Comedic Workplace Thriller ‘The Consultant’

If you like dark comedies, thrillers, and shows set in the workplace, then you’re likely going to love The Consultant. Prime Video has announced that Academy Award-winner Christoph Waltz will star in and executive produce the new drama series, inspired by Bentley Little’s 2015 novel. The darkly comedic workplace thriller explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee, asking how far we will go to get ahead and to survive.
TV & VIDEOS
hazard-herald.com

‘Diff’rent Strokes’ and ‘Facts of Life’ Next for ABC’s ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’

Live in Front of a Studio Audience will be recreating episodes of Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life when it returns to ABC for its third installment next month. The show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, made the announcement on his late-night show on Thursday, revealing that the 90-minute special will re-enact iconic episodes of the Gary Coleman-starring sitcom and its Charlotte Rae-centered spinoff. The live event airs from 8-9:30 PM on Tuesday, December 7.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere: Is it on Starz app at midnight?

Can you expect the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere to be on the Starz app at midnight? We know there will be people eager for it then, and why wouldn’t they be?. It’s been a long time now since the first season of the show wrapped up and at this point, we’ve got questions aplenty about where things will go from here. Can Tariq fully immerse himself back into his studies, and also at the same time Monet’s family-run empire? Meanwhile, how is the team-up between Cooper Saxe and Davis MacLean going to fare? The premiere could offer up some answers, but we do think it will also leave some threads open for down the road.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Gets Greenlight, Adds Eight to Cast Including Troye Sivan and Anne Heche

HBO has officially ordered The Weeknd’s drama series “The Idol,” Variety has learned. The Weeknd will star in the six-episode series, which was first announced as being in development in June, as well as serving as the co-creator. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. Along with The Weeknd it was previously announced that Lily-Rose Depp would star in the series. Amy Seimetz is also now onboard to direct all six episodes. Variety has also learned that eight more actors...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy