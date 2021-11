The Utah Jazz will battle the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night in an attempt to break out of an early season slump that has seen them lose 4 out of there last 5 games. They will have to end the slump against another team that many thought to be a serious contender in the East before the season started. The 76ers have a similar story to the Jazz so far this season(aside from the elephant in the room regarding Ben Simmons) in that both teams started pretty fast and have now fallen to the middle of the pack in their respective conferences. The 76ers are coming into game number two of a six game road trip and have currently lost four in a row. The fun part of this game for Jazz fans and probably most players is that we get to welcome back Georges Niang to Vivint Arena. Niang spent the last several season in a Jazz uniform and admittedly was kind of a polarizing player, but he always seemed to play hard for the team and the fans and hopefully he will get a warm reception when he checks into the game for the first time tomorrow.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO