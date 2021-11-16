ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Horses Trot onto the Set of The Last of Us' TV Show

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilming is continuing in earnest on The Last of Us’ television adaptation, despite series creator Neil Druckmann returning to his day job at Naughty Dog. The focus of shoots at the moment appears to...

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
Destructoid

Neil Druckmann wraps his time on HBO’s The Last of Us TV show

It appears that shooting has wrapped on HBO’s upcoming TV adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. Cameras stopped rolling on the award-winning doom ‘n’ gloom franchise last week, long ahead of its small-screen premiere. “Alas… my time in Canada has come to an end,” said Naughty Dog’s Neil...
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Last of Us HBO Series Set Photos Tease FEDRA Villains and Neil Druckmann Episode

HBO has been busy filming its adaptation of The Last of Us in Canada, building sets for both the Boston QZ and the Jackson settlement around Alberta. We’ve already seen Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Anna Torv in costume as Joel, Ellie, and Tess respectively, and it’s likely we’ll see Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother, Tommy, very soon, as the show prepares to shoot scenes set in Jackson.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New The Last of Us HBO Series Set Photos Reveal Gabriel Luna's Tommy

While 2021 has nearly drawn to a close, HBO's upcoming TV adaptation of The Last of Us is still in the process of being filmed. As such, new image leaks from the show's set have continued to emerge from those that can get a glimpse of what is going on behind the scenes. And while these set images never reveal anything too big related to The Last of Us, we seem to have now gotten our first glimpse at Gabriel Luna's character, Tommy.
TV SERIES
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Santi Serra to showcase at The London International Horse Show

Santi Serra to showcase at The London International Horse Show. Organisers of The London International Horse Show have announced that world-renowned, Santi Serra, will bring a new, never seen before in London, performance to the spectacular schedule of equestrian action across the five-day Show, taking place from 16 – 20 December 2021 at ExCeL London.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Druckmann
theface.com

Five films and TV shows to keep us going to the end of November

Happy pre-Thanksgiving! As we’re still British (most of us), we can’t legitimately celebrate the holiday next week. And as we’re not old farts, we can’t mention again the arrival on Disney+ next weekend of Peter Jackson’s blockbuster, three-part Beatles rockumentary series Get Back, can we?. So, with Christmas still over...
TV SHOWS
lrmonline.com

Jockey Trailer Has Horse Rider on One Last Push

Championship horses get all the glory, while the jockeys seem to be forgotten. In Jockey, Clifton Collins Jr. star as horse rider athlete attempting to continue his career while his body detoriates and with a new potential rider taking his place. The film also stars Molly Parker (Deadwood, The Wicker...
ANIMALS
pushsquare.com

Kojima Productions Expands into TV, Film, and Music

Kojima Productions has today announced it is expanding its reach with a new division focused entirely on film, TV, and music. The new team will be based in Los Angeles and led by Riley Russell, formerly of PlayStation. He spent almost 28 years at the company, occupying positions such as chief legal officer and VP of business affairs. Russell said: "The new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music and film, as well as the more familiar games industry."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#The Last Of Us#Trot#Television#Christmas#Hbo
ComicBook

The Last of Us HBO Leak Shows Cast at Major Location

Filming on HBO's The Last of Us is in full swing, and a new video from the set of the show has leaked online! Shot in Canmore, Alberta, the scene is set in Jackson, Wyoming. There, walking through the streets, we can see Joel and Ellie alongside Tommy. The video was recorded by Astromo038 and shared by the unofficial Twitter account @TheLastofUsNews. As Gamesradar+ notes, the scene could show a change from the games, with Joel and Ellie seemingly meeting first with Tommy in Jackson, rather than at the dam shown in the first The Last of Us game. However, it's difficult to say for certain.
TV SERIES
Space.com

'Star Trek: Discovery' season 4 warps onto TV today

Once again we are able to enjoy two "Star Trek" shows on our screens as the fourth season of "Star Trek: Discovery" drops today (Nov. 18) on the streaming service Paramount Plus. Entitled "Kobayashi Maru," the first season 4 episode of "Star Trek: Discovery" picks up not long after the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
Variety

Ridley Scott: Live-Action ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Alien’ TV Series Being Developed, Pilots Written

Ridley Scott has confirmed that live-action TV series of two of his most enduring movies, “Blade Runner” and “Alien,” are fast progressing, with pilots written for both shows. Speaking with the BBC on Monday, the “House of Gucci” helmer suggested the “Blade Runner” adaptation is being plotted as a 10-episode series: “We [have already] written the pilot for ‘Blade Runner’ and the bible. So, we’re already presenting ‘Blade Runner’ as a TV show, the first 10 hours.” Scott said “Alien” was getting a “similar” treatment. A pilot is being written along with a bible of what transpires in 8-10 hours of the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Are Myrla and Johnny dating after Married at First Sight?

Myrla Feria was coupled up with Gil, while Johnny Lam saw Bao walk towards him at the altar on Married at First Sight. That’s all changed…. The daring show, which sees complete strangers get married the first time they lay eyes on each other, didn’t match Myrla and Johnny together.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy