Horses Trot onto the Set of The Last of Us' TV Show

Filming on HBO's The Last of Us is in full swing, and a new video from the set of the show has leaked online! Shot in Canmore, Alberta, the scene is set in Jackson, Wyoming. There, walking through the streets, we can see Joel and Ellie alongside Tommy. The video was recorded by Astromo038 and shared by the unofficial Twitter account @TheLastofUsNews. As Gamesradar+ notes, the scene could show a change from the games, with Joel and Ellie seemingly meeting first with Tommy in Jackson, rather than at the dam shown in the first The Last of Us game. However, it's difficult to say for certain.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO