Emma Raducanu returns to action at the Linz Open on Tuesday, looking to return to winning ways after her Transylvania Open quarter-final defeat.It’s a rather more modest setting than the high-profile US Open where the 18-year-old shot to global prominence with victory, but having only just recorded her first WTA victories and broken into the world top 20 rankings, Raducanu says she’s simply looking to enjoy the experience and make the most of the tournament’s opportunities.The Brit is the top seed at the Linz Open but says that means little once players are actually out on court and, if...

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO