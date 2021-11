The All-District selections for 8-Man District seven have been announced and Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas were represented this season. Melcher-Dallas Football got two players on the All-District seven. Cole Metz and Anthony Schneider were first team selections. Schneider was second on the team in receiving with 210 yards and three touchdowns. Metz was the Saints heart and soul, gaining 737 total offensive yards and scoring six touchdowns. On the second team, Logan Godfrey, who led the Saints rushing attack with 588 yards and seven touchdowns along with Lucas Harrington, and Carlos Gonzalez. Honorable mention was Scott Johnson and Max Enfield. Coach Pat Ferguson was glad his three seniors got recognized this season and says all three contributed in several ways.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO