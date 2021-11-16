Justin Bieber has announced new global tour dates

Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.
Justin Bieber is following the way of ABBA and planning a virtual concert on Nov. 18, where he will appear and perform in avatar form. “The groundbreaking collaboration will give fans a futuristic look into the metaverse, merging gaming, real-time motion-capture, and live musical performance into an immersive interactive experience,” read a statement on the show.
For Jordan Ward, nothing is impossible. Growing up in St. Louis, the 26-year-old singer -- who aspired to ultimately be a mix of The Game and Chris Brown -- says that every day he was "waking up thinking about being a professional dancer on tour." By age 20, he made his dream into a reality, traveling across the globe on Justin Bieber's 2016 world tour.
Justin Bieber has expanded his forthcoming ‘Justice World Tour’, adding a series of UK dates. The pop singer will perform eight shows as part of his tour which kicks off next year but will not hit British shores until February 2023. His dates in the UK include two shows at...
If you've been waiting on a new album from Bryson Tiller, you might be waiting a little bit longer. Thankfully, they won't have to wait that long to hear some new music. The singer is coming through this holiday season with a new Christmas album, inspired by the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Tiller hit up Twitter to reveal that his upcoming project, A Different Christmas will be dropping ahead of Thanksgiving on Nov. 19th.
Justin Bieber is teaming up with virtual entertainment company Wave to offer a free, live virtual concert on Nov. 18. Dubbed Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience, the virtual event will feature Bieber performing songs from his latest album Justice as a virtual avatar inside his own virtual universe before he kicks off his 2022 Justice world tour. Bieber will perform his singles “Peaches,” “Hold On” and “Ghost.”
Justin Bieber hasn’t toured in nearly five years. So to make it up to his fans, he announced a blitz of new dates Monday for his long-awaited Justice world tour. His global trek has ballooned to almost 100 dates before it wraps up in 2023. In all, the “Peaches” singer...
It’s been 5 years since Justin Bieber was last in Australia and with the announcement of a 2022 tour, Belieber’s are ready!. Huge tours are being announced left, right, and centre and some big names are set to be returning down under, after what feels like a lifetime. Justin Bieber hasn’t been in Aus since his 2016/17 Purpose World Tour, and Belieber’s are itching.
Justin Bieber has announced that his Justice World Tour 2022 will now include seven new UK performances across six venues, including the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the The O2 in London. After having to postpone the tour due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, tickets for the Holy singer’s worldwide...
Latest update: JADEN, Téo and Eddie Benjamin have been added to Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour 2022” coming to Enterprise Center at 7:30 p.m. April 25. The show is rescheduled for a previous date. Tickets are on sale now. Get more information at ticketmaster.com. Update: Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour...
Fans of Tim Hortons will be happy to know the popular coffee shop a sweet collection of treats and merchandise coming out for the holidays, according to Wednesday’s news release. The biggest fan of the new Timbiebs collection, however, is Justin Bieber. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been...
Some bands have a sound so recognizable that you can hear a single chord and instantly know it’s them. Beach House is one of those bands. The indie darlings behind critically-acclaimed albums “Teen Dream,” “Bloom” and “7″ employ dreamy synths and vocals to each track and will continue to bring their unmistakable melodies to venues all across North America and Europe on their 2022 tour.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stars are arriving for the American Music Awards, displaying their fashion sense prior to the big show. Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album “Sour” into something very sweet at the American Music Awards on Sunday, entering the night as the leading nominee with nods for artist of the year and new artist of the year.
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach) Scammers are now using fake Justin Bieber tickets in order to...
Horsegirl have revealed a March 2022 tour starting with two shows at SXSW in Austin. Along with the announcement, they've released a new song and video called "Billy," the third track they've they've shared since their first single, "Forecast," dropped in October 2019. "Billy" is the band's Matador Records debut. It will be released as a 7'' single on March 25 that will feature a B-side cover of Minutemen's "History Lesson Part 2" and is available to pre-order now on Resident.
Gang Of Youths have announced a new album and accompanying tour. The follow-up to 2017's 'Go Farther In Lightness' is called 'Angel In Realtime' and will arrive on February 25. The record will feature the previously released singles The Angel of 8th Ave.,Unison, and The Man Himself, as well as new cut Tend The Garden. The Australian band said:
Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
Comments / 0