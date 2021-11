It is not a good time be a Cristiano Ronaldo fan. After suffering consecutive humiliating defeats in the Premier League with Manchester United, the Portuguese talisman is on the verge of losing a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Portugal failed to achieve direct qualification from the group stages and will now have to fight against the likes of Italy and Sweden in the playoffs to keep their hopes intact. Amid such critical circumstances, Cristiano Ronaldo had to face some unexpected trolls on social media today for the most illicit reason.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO