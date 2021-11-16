Nobody Cares About Leo, Jennifer, or Fiery Comets in the Don’t Look Up Trailer

Given this bizarre summer/awards season combo we’re collectively dealing with this fall and winter, it’s become pretty easy for films that would otherwise have dominated the cultural conversation for a few months to get lost in the shuffle. Case in point: Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which has all the traditional markers of “Netflix Oscar Hopeful That’s Sure To Disappoint Bettors” but none of the big buzz that surrounds it. We’ve already stated that we’re… well, not exactly hyped to see this one, but maybe this new trailer that the streaming giant dropped on Tuesday might help turn your opinion around. We don’t think it will, but, hey, give it a shot!

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO