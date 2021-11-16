ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobody Cares About Leo, Jennifer, or Fiery Comets in the Don’t Look Up Trailer

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’d like to do a FOIA request for Don’t Look Up’s acting and wig budgets as the sci-fi comedy, written and directed by Adam McKay, has way too much going on in the first trailer for its own good. (And no, we’re...

www.vulture.com

TODAY.com

Jennifer Lawrence displays baby bump at 'Don't Look Up' screening

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump when she joined her "Don't Look Up" co-stars at a screening of the movie Wednesday in Los Angeles. A photo from the event shows Lawrence, who's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, proudly displaying her pregnant form in a green mini-dress that she paired with hot pink heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
106.3 Cowboy Country

‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer Reveals Star-Studded Cast

It's the end of the world as we know it, and Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are doing their best to fix it. Adam McKay’s Netflix disaster comedy Don't Look Up follows an astronomy grad student named Kate (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Mindy (DiCaprio) as they attempt to warn everyone of impending doom — a “planet killer” comet that’s hurtling towards Earth. The only problem? They can't get anyone to take them seriously.
MOVIES
95.5 FM WIFC

New ‘﻿Don’t Look Up’ ﻿trailer teases more about Ariana Grande’s character

Netflix released the full trailer for its upcoming apocalyptic dark comedy, ﻿Don’t Look Up﻿﻿, on Monday. The movie stars ﻿Leonardo DiCaprio﻿,﻿ Jennifer Lawrence﻿﻿, ﻿Meryl Streep﻿ and many others– including Ariana Grande. While Leo and Jennifer want to tell the world the end is near because of a planet-killing comet hurtling...
MOVIES
Deadline

How ‘Don’t Look Up’s Adam McKay Got Leo, JLaw, Streep, Chalamet, Rylance To Sound Climate Change Alarm With Comedy On Comet Hurtling To Earth

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay has evolved from his broad comedy origins on Saturday Night Live and films like Step Brothers, Talladega Nights and Anchorman to more socially relevant films like The Big Short and Vice. He has fused both of these elements into Don’t Look Up, a Netflix movie that features some of the biggest stars in the movie business constellation, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and more. The film will be an unusual awards-season entry, its closest comp being spirited satires like Dr. Strangelove and...
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘Don’t Look Up,’ because this trailer will crash into your day

Given this bizarre summer/awards season combo we’re collectively dealing with this fall and winter, it’s become pretty easy for films that would otherwise have dominated the cultural conversation for a few months to get lost in the shuffle. Case in point: Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which has all the traditional markers of “Netflix Oscar Hopeful That’s Sure To Disappoint Bettors” but none of the big buzz that surrounds it. We’ve already stated that we’re… well, not exactly hyped to see this one, but maybe this new trailer that the streaming giant dropped on Tuesday might help turn your opinion around. We don’t think it will, but, hey, give it a shot!
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

Ariana Grande And Kid Cudi Appear In Trailer For ‘Don’t Look Up’

Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande are featured in the trailer for Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s new Netflix movie about an astronomy graduate student (played by Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor (portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio) who discover that a comet is going to crash into the Earth. The film features...
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Earth Is in Trouble in the First Full Trailer for Don't Look Up

If there’s anything director Adam McKay is an expert in, it’s turning real-life catastrophes into entertaining, satirical films. In 2015, he directed The Big Short, which dramatizes the story of the financial crash of 2008. Three years later, he came out with Vice, which takes a deep-dive into the sinister vice presidency of Dick Cheney. And now, fittingly, he’s turning to the most relevant subject matter of all: The end of the world.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Meryl Streep is the Most Hilarious Part of the Don’t Look Up Trailer

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are the definitive stars of Don’t Look Up, but they’re just about the only members of the star-studded cast who don’t get to ham it up in an over-the-top fashion. In fact, this is a movie where revered Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett essentially play the comic relief. While the two get to try on their comedy chops, this is a satire, and in certain ways, their characters may be more chilling than Miranda Priestly or Carol Aird.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer: Even Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet Don’t Care if a Comet Kills Us All (Video)

“This isn’t real,” Leonardo DiCaprio repeats over and over in the first full trailer for “Don’t Look Up.” He’s talking about the grim reality that a comet hurtling toward Earth will kill us all, but what’s more unbelievable is the wave of people — even Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet — who are only concerned with their immediate lives and not their imminent deaths.
MOVIES
Grazia

The 'Don’t Look Up' Extended Trailer Is Out And It Is Superb

The film that EVERYONE is talking about this year - no, not No Time to Die (and anyway, if we’re being pedantic about it, that was technically a 2020-er) - dropped a trailer that EVERYONE is talking about. Don’t Look Up, which hits Netflix on Christmas Eve, is about a...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Don’t Look Up Trailer: This Apocalypse Is A Party For The People

We have an end-of-the-world comedy coming soon with so many big stars in it, it’ll make your head spin. Netflix has released the official trailer for Don’t Look Up. The movie will stream on December 24. The Synopsis For Don’t Look Up. Based on real events that haven’t happened –...
MOVIES

