KnowBe4 completes $80M acquisition of Security Advisor

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of mineral rights to four resource staged projects in central Newfoundland, adding 67km2 to Canterra's property position. The projects were acquired from NorZinc Ltd. ("NorZinc") and its affiliate NorZinc-Newfoundland Ltd., arm's length parties to the Company, for $250,000 in cash and 6,625,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") of Canterra, representing an approximate 9.1% ownership interest, together representing a total consideration value of approximately $2,237,500 based on a deemed price of $0.30 per share.
Comments / 0