KnowBe4 completes $80M acquisition of Security Advisor

stpetecatalyst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 16, 2021 - Clearwater-based KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the world's largest security awareness training, has completed the acquisition of California-based SecurityAdvisor for approximately $80 million....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Awareness#End User#Hdr#Knowbe4 Inc#Knbe#Securityadvisor
