While the majority of the country is competing for housing at record high prices, the fastest selling homes are the most affordable even if they may be hard to find, says Realtor.com. The 20 hottest markets in the U.S. have an average median list price more than 15% lower than the national median home price. These properties are also getting about 2.8 times as many listing views as homes in other markets across the country.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO