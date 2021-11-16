The Best Furniture Deals to Shop This Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Sure, a major part of why we ever want any piece of gear — be that in the realm of apparel, tech, housewares, furniture, automotive or otherwise — is for functionality. For example, a pocket knife isn't going to do you much good if it can't actually cut anything. But, while usefulness is certainly paramount, there's a lot more to any piece of gear than just its performance. As much as we hate to admit it, we're far likely to buy and make use of something if it also looks good.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO