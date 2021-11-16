ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Furniture Deals to Shop This Black Friday and Cyber Monday

By Tyler Chin
Gear Patrol
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark this page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions. Who even shops for furniture in stores anymore? Actually, I'm sure a lot of...

www.gearpatrol.com

WLNS

Looking to get some holiday shopping done this weekend? Here are 17 early Black Friday deals we love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thanksgiving is still several days away, but early Black Friday prices have already arrived on many popular name-brand items you’ll be proud to give. When it comes to deep discounts in a wide spectrum of categories, we’ve found low prices on everything from Chromebooks to […]
SHOPPING
CNET

Grab women's coats, handbags and boots during early Black Friday sale at Macys

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've been waiting for Macy's to open up an early-access deal on all of your favorite fashions at a discounted price, now is your time. Puffer coats, sweaters, boots and handbags are all heavily discounted. Some brands like Guess, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein all offer boots on sale for at least 50% off. Coats from Calvin Klein, BCBG and Michael Kors are also on sale, well ahead of Black Friday. You'll find that coats as expensive as $300 are as affordable as $95 right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
joywallet.com

Black Friday - Cyber Monday Deals

Want to know what the big deals are for the special shopping season? We've curated a list and will continuously add more deals and specials daily. Keep coming back and let us do the work for you - many of these products are already on sale. Technology. Apple AirPods Pro:...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

These Awesome Recovery Tools Are on Sale for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week. This holiday season, treat yourself to faster recovery from intense workouts by investing in top-tier recovery tools. With early Black Friday sales in effect and the biggest shopping holiday of the year fast approaching, it's time to save big, and get your recovery kit dialed in for the new year. With deals this good, pick one up for a present for someone special while you're at it. After all, it's never too early to start shopping for gifts...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Shark, Gtech, KitchenAid, Dyson and more

The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on and there are now just three days to go until it kicks off, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. In the lead up to 26 November, we’ve seen a number of brands and retailers tease out early deals, including Very, John Lewis & Partners, Argos and, of course, Amazon. Here at IndyBest, we’ve been on hand all month to bring you the best offers as they drop and we predict there are still plenty more to...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

The Best Robot Vacuums You Can Buy Are on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. When we reviewed iRobot’s i7+ robo-vacuum, we called it the best robo-vacuum you could buy. But we did so with one caveat: price. The full setup — which includes the vacuum and its charging and trash-dumping base — starts at $1,000. Today on Amazon, the cost is much more wallet-friendly.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

BladeHQ's Early Black Friday Sale Is Offering Savings on Great Knives

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you've ever used an old, dull knife before, you know that it can be much more dangerous than the perceived danger of a sharp, well-kept blade. There's nothing that strikes fear in a craftsman or hunter, or even just someone opening a box, than a poorly maintained pocket knife.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

This Affordable, Stylish, Apartment-Friendly Furniture Brand Is Having a Huge Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. With so many cheap imposters on the market, it can be very difficult to shop for furniture that's both stylish and affordable. And that's before you consider how difficult it might be to get said furniture into and out of your living space, which can be especially problematic if you live in a smaller space, like an apartment or studio. Thankfully, Albany Park is a one-two punch that covers both of those bases, and the brand is having a huge Black Friday sale right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gear Patrol

Fill Your Wardrobe From Top to Bottom With Madewell's Black Friday Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you're looking for stylish, affordable, extremely wearable clothes to complete your wardrobe, look no further than Madewell. The brand's clothes come in a huge range of sizes and look great with just about any outfit you can throw together — there really is no way to go wrong. Madewell makes handsome chinos and quality denim along with sweaters and hoodies you'll never want to take off. Plus you can pick up outerwear, sneakers and all the bits to top things off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gear Patrol

Sonos Is Sold Out This Black Friday, But You Can Trick Out Your System

You can still order Sonos speakers via its website or a third-party seller (like Amazon or Best Buy), but unfortunately you're not likely to find any Black Friday deals this your, or get anything you order before 2022. It's been widely reported that Sonos is having supply chain issues and can't keep up with demand and, thus, pretty much all of its speakers and audio components are backordered.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Save Big on Outdoor Voices Athleisure for Black Friday

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. As temperatures continue to drop, the key word is layering. Hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, sweat pants and joggers can all play a vital role here. And right now, Outdoor Voices is running a pre-Black Friday sale that presents the opportunity to score all these pieces and more at deep discounts — you can get up to 50 percent off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gear Patrol

Black Friday Is the Perfect Time to Buy a Great Rooftop Tent

2020 may have been a rough year (and 2021 only somewhat better) for most of us, but there have been silver linings to the dark clouds that have dominated this decade. For one, many of us gained a newfound appreciation for outdoor pursuits like car camping — an escape made all the better these days by the bevy of excellent rooftop tents for your ride. These high-mounted hideaways bring a bounty of added security and comfort to camping...even if they do make the occasional nocturnal pee trips a dash more interesting.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

This Ray-Ban Sale Has a Ton of Great Deals

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. The Wayfarer. The Aviator. Each of these iconic sunglasses silhouettes has earned its rightful place in the eyewear hall of fame, and they’re both made by none other than Ray-Ban. And while anytime is a great time to snag a pair of shades from the brand, you can get any and all of Ray-Ban's offerings for 30 percent off during this early Black Friday sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gear Patrol

This Plug Makes Your Whole House Smarter, and It's 22% Off for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we’ll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week. If you ever need confirmation that we live in an increasingly "smart" world (or at least a more technologically-integrated one), just take a gander at how many once-traditional kitchen appliances now come with features like Bluetooth compatibility, remote control/monitoring and more. And while it can be hard to keep up, there are also some simple, clever solutions that will help transform some of your old-school devices into "smarter" ones — and you don't even need to swap them out.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Stock Up on All-Black Gear During Huckberry's Undercover Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Sure, a major part of why we ever want any piece of gear — be that in the realm of apparel, tech, housewares, furniture, automotive or otherwise — is for functionality. For example, a pocket knife isn't going to do you much good if it can't actually cut anything. But, while usefulness is certainly paramount, there's a lot more to any piece of gear than just its performance. As much as we hate to admit it, we're far likely to buy and make use of something if it also looks good.
RETAIL
The Independent

Currys’s Black Friday 2021 sale is here: Shop the best early deals from Samsung, Beats, Nespresso and more

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – to snap up a bargain on home appliances, TVs, laptops and tech gadgets, then you won’t have to wait much longer, as the main event is now just three days away. Helping kick off the bonanza this year, Currys joined the likes of Boots, Superdrug, Studio, AO and Amazon to launch its Black Friday events early with thousands of deals to be had across its extensive catalogues. Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowThe sale includes hundreds of deals...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

The Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums, Air Purifiers and More for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we’ll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week. Equipped with Wi-Fi for precise and convenient temperature control, the Traeger Pro 575 is our pick for the best wood pellet grills you can buy.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

The Best Black Friday Men’s Style Deals, From Neiman Marcus to Todd Snyder

There’s never been a better time to treat yourself, especially if you’re into menswear. With an abundance of great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals either on offer early or coming down the pipeline, there are no shortage of discounts available on cold-weather essentials like outerwear and boots to giftable items like beanies, gloves, luggage and more. Which means the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for men offer a direct route to getting yourself—or someone on your holiday shopping list—something they’ll love. Below, a look at the best discounts from leading luxury retailers like Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

One of Our Favorite EDC Brands Is Having a Huge Sale

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we’ll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week. There are myriad brands out there making everyday carry gear — e.g. knives, multi-tools, keychain carabiners, etc. — and a lot of them are helmed by folks that know a thing or two about making a sturdy product. And that means it can be hard to stand out from the crowd. However, WESN has managed just that by combining unique, well-thought-out, minimalist styling with exceptional materials and top-notch constructions. And, with Black Friday pricing in full swing, there's perhaps never been a better time to refresh your EDC loadout.
SHOPPING

