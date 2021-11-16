ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas infant dies after falling out of car

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjMX4_0cyNwds300

IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving, Texas said an infant who fell out of a moving car before being struck and killed by a second car, was not in a car seat.

Police said they may file charges against the mother, according to KTVT. The 8-month-old baby fell out of a rear door onto the street. Another car then ran over the infant and continued driving. Police are not calling it a hit-and-run, because they do not believe the second driver knew what happened.

There were three other children in the car at the time, according to KXAS. Investigators said that along with the 8-month-old, there were also children ages 6, 3 and 2 in the car. Police said there were two car seats in the car, but none of the children were restrained.

Texas state law requires all children under 8 to be in an appropriate child safety seat when inside a car.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Police: 14 thieves stole $120K in merchandise from Chicago-area mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Police in Oak Brook, Illinois, said a large group of thieves targeted a mall in a smash-and-grab. Surveillance video showed chaos as a group of people in masks ran in and grabbed items off the shelves inside the Louis Vuitton store at the Oak Brook Mall, WMAQ reported. Video showed the thieves shoving items into garbage bags and coats before running back out of the store.
OAK BROOK, IL
WGAU

Feds intercept meth masked in Australia-bound diaper shipment

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati knew something didn’t smell right. Enter Betty, a CBP narcotic detector dog, who alerted investigators Nov. 11 to a suspicious shipment of diapers en route from Texas to a residence in Australia. According to a news release, the diapers appeared...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

SUV driver ID'd in parade crash; was he fleeing a crime?

WAUKESHA, Wis. — (AP) — A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks. Police haven't yet identified the “person of interest” they are holding. But two law enforcement officials briefed on the...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Irving, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Irving, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Irving, TX
Crime & Safety
WGAU

Florida sheriff’s deputies rescue dog from storm drain

CLAIR-MEL, Fla. — Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are being credited with saving a small dog’s life. A small chihuahua fell down a storm drain in Clair-Mel. Deputies called in some help from public works, and were able to free the animal, WPEC reported. One deputy fed the dog while another...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Police tie car used in Young Dolph's killing to 2nd shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Police in Tennessee have tied a car used in the killing of rapper Young Dolph to a shooting that left a woman dead and wounded another person days before the ambush on the hip-hop artist, authorities said Monday. Two men exited a white Mercedes-Benz and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WGAU

Chief: No evidence parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

WAUKESHA, Wis. — (AP) — The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday. Police Chief Dan Thompson said...
WAUKESHA, WI
WGAU

Darrell Brooks Jr.: What we know about suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

Police in Waukesha, Wisconsin, have named a suspect in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was initially named as a person of interest and taken into custody by law enforcement authorities Sunday after his identification was found in a red SUV that police say slammed through the city’s holiday parade, killing at least five and injuring more than 40 people. Brooks will be charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide when he makes a court appearance Tuesday, law enforcement said.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ktvt#Kxas#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Bulgaria bus crash leaves 45 dead

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Dozens of people are dead after a bus crashed in Bulgaria early Tuesday, authorities said. According to The Associated Press and Reuters, the incident occurred about 2 a.m. on a highway near Bosnek. The bus, which was carrying tourists from North Macedonia, struck a barrier and caught fire, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS
WGAU

Prosecutor: Three men had no cause to chase Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery had no cause to make a citizen's arrest when they saw him in their neighborhood, and they pursued him solely "because he was a Black man running down their street," a prosecutor said Monday in closing arguments.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WGAU

Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III received a stern talking-to from a Las Vegas judge but was allowed to remain on house arrest with a continuous alcohol monitor on one ankle and a GPS monitor on the other following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Waukesha parade crash suspect's bail raises questions

WAUKESHA, Wis. — (AP) — The suspect in a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee that killed five people was free on $1,000 bail posted just two days before the deadly event, a fact that is leading to a review of what happened and renewed calls for giving judges more power to set higher bails.
WAUKESHA, WI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
40K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy