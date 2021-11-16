Halo Infinite Tenrai event and how to unlock the Samurai armor
The Halo Infinite Tenrai event will let you unlock the amazing looking Halo Infinite Samurai armor you might have seen in trailers. It's Yoroi Samurai Spartan armor to give it its full name, and it'll be unlockable during the special event when it launches. Here's what, and when, the Halo Infinite...
Halo Infinite multiplayer is now live and this post will detail how you can download the free title to start playing. Multiplayer is free-to-play, unlike the game’s main single-player campaign, so has its own way of being accessed. Here’s what to do:. How to install Halo Infinite multiplayer on Xbox...
Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is now available for everyone to enjoy, delivering the iconic Halo experience players have missed. Fans everywhere are diving into the multiplayer mode, grinding their way through the new battle pass and unlocking exciting new cosmetics and content. Fans can also enjoy premium content, including the premium...
Halo Infinite's multiplayer is here, it's free, it's good, and it also supports crossplay. A multiplayer shooter with crossplay feels increasingly like the norm these days, but it's a big deal for Halo, a series that until only recently was only available on a single platform. Now, across both Halo Infinite and the Master Chief Collection, damn-near every Halo can be played with PC and console brethren alike.
Halo Infinite is here, and a lot earlier than expected courtesy of a surprise launch during Xbox’s 20th Anniversary celebrations earlier this week. With so many new players rushing to experience 343 Industries’ latest arena shooter, it’s no wonder so many are wondering how to customize weapons in Halo Infinite so they can stand apart from the crowd. Here’s what you need to know.
Halo players have been eagerly awaiting more news on Halo Infinite ahead of its scheduled release in December. But rumors have been circulating the past few days that its multiplayer component would be coming much sooner, and today more fuel was added to the flames. Early this morning, players began receiving codes for armor coatings within Halo Infinite via their Halo Waypoint accounts seemingly at random, sparking more speculation that something big is coming from 343 later today.
It’s time to celebrate, Halo fans. The free-to-play multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite has been released early, bringing with it a whole new collection of esports skins in the in-game shop. All nine teams that have partnered with the Halo Championship Series are getting a unique set of armor skins,...
Though Halo started out on Macs then joined Microsoft, historically the series hasn't had much of a presence on personal computers. At first we got ports years after their Xbox debut, then Microsoft just stopped releasing Windows versions for their flagship first-person shooter series. Well, that's changing with Halo Infinite, which is coming to PC at the same time as Xbox—including the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta launched last night. So I ask you, an audience with less exposure to the sci-fi shooter: how are you liking it, PC gamers?
Halo Infinite is putting a lot into the multiplayer portion of the game to make it a successful live-service with new content to keep you coming back. One of the ways 343 Industries is doing this is through Fracture events. These recurring events during Halo Infinite’s multiplayer seasons will break away from the traditional boundaries of the Halo universe to introduce new modes and new cosmetics that haven’t been seen before in a Halo game.
Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer is out right now for all to enjoy, and with it comes a new seasonal battle pass system and premium battle pass. It is 2021 after all. These new battle passes promise to deliver a vast range of new and returning gear for us to mess around with, alongside some alternative looks for our new AI companions.
With the release of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer this week, players are already flocking in to rack up Double Kills and go drifting around the maps on Warthogs. In this guide, we’ll be talking you through how to change your AI shape (or Model) and color, so you can personalize them to your tastes.
Halo Infinite takes a different approach to handling multiplayer than previous entries in the series, offering it as a free-to-play mode with a live service element. This allows both new players and veterans to easily hop in and blast away at each other, and knowing the Season 1 start and end dates alongside when the Fracture: Tenrai event goes live is vital if you're looking to earn rewards as efficiently as possible.
HOW TO EQUIP - Halo Infinite's Battle Rifle. If you're a series veteran, you'll be pleased to know that 343 Industries hasn't succumbed to the pressures of modern gaming to add a class system in Halo Infinite. Other than having a basic spawn-in class that's universal for everyone in the lobby, the only way you can get other weapons and equip the Battle Rifle in Halo Infinite is by finding it on the map.
Teaming up with your pals and jumping into a Halo multiplayer match always makes the experience easier and more enjoyable. You’ll be able to do this by having friends on your friend’s list and joining their fireteam. Here’s what you need to know about adding friends to play Halo Infinite.
Halo Infinite multiplayer is here and is already smashing records. According to MetroUK, over a quarter million players are enjoying the free beta version of the game. However, those on PC may encounter an issue where the game crashes. If you’re dealing with this frustrating problem, it may be an issue with the Async Compute setting. It’s a simple issue to correct. For those in need of help, here’s a quick way to disable the Async Compute setting so you can enjoy Halo Infinite multiplayer.
When you’re fighting on the larger maps in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode, you’re bound to find a few enemy players rushing your side with several vehicles. Most of these vehicles are equipped with heavy firepower, making them a menace that can rush around a battlefield. There are a few ways to take them out, and one method is to hit them with an EMP using a specific weapon.
