Halo Infinite Tenrai event and how to unlock the Samurai armor

We’re deep into November now, and we all know what that means – Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins this Friday, we’ll start to see deals and discounts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO