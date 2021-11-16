ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Noah Syndergaard, Angels reach 1-year, $21 million deal: report

By Paulina Dedaj
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard is heading to the west coast. Sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan that Syndergaard, 29, reached a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The agreement will be official...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets lose another key pitcher to Angels in free agency

The Los Angeles Angels made one of the first big moves in MLB free agency, signing former Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year deal. They followed that up with another raid of the Mets on Monday. According to Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher, the Halos reached an agreement on...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NEWS10 ABC

Thorange County: Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, leaving the New York Mets for a lucrative fresh start on the West Coast. The Angels announced the deal Tuesday night for the 29-year-old Syndergaard, a dominant and intimidating...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Noah Syndergaard Shockingly Chooses Angels Over Mets In Free Agency

Less than 24 hours after the Mets finalized an agreement to make Billy Eppler their next general manager, his former team in the Los Angeles Angels snagged one of their long-time pitchers in free agency. Noah Syndergaard has decided to reject the Mets' qualifying offer, and is instead signing with...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Espn#The Los Angeles Angels
enstarz.com

Pedro Feliciano Cause of Death Shocking: MLB Pitcher Found Dead At 45

MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves News: Freddie Freeman sets price range for upcoming contract

It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

New report is bad news for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager

The major bidding war Carlos Correa and Corey Seager may have been hoping to see materialize may not develop quite as they hoped. On Tuesday, we shared a report saying that the Yankees and Dodgers could be involved in a bidding war for Seager, who is among the top free agents on the market. Correa, another top free agent shortstop, has also been linked to the Yankees.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
Lone Star Ball

The problem with signing Chris Taylor

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder/jack of all trades Chris Taylor is the new hotness right now. At a time when versatility is highly prized, Taylor is hitting the market as the most versatile player on the market. He played every position except first base, pitcher and catcher in 2021. Over the past several seasons with the Dodgers, he’s provided Los Angeles the flexibility to mix and match with their starting lineups, moving Taylor around to wherever he might be needed. As teams are looking to emulate that approach, they are looking for Chris Taylor-esque players, and, well, whaddya know, Chris Taylor himself is on the free agent market, and they don’t get more Chris Taylor-esque than the original model.
MLB
Fox News

Fox News

671K+
Followers
128K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy