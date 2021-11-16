ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park swimmers place sixth at Section 2AA meet

By Jason Olson jason.olson@apgecm.com
 6 days ago

Eighth-grader Lydia Cameron earned two, fourth-place finishes. St. Louis Park girls swimming and diving culminated the season at the Section 6AA finals on Nov. 13 at St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul. The Orioles placed sixth with 183 points among the eight teams, 12 points clear of St. Paul...

