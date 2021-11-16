Park swimmers place sixth at Section 2AA meet

A-B-E ran in the Section 6A Meet in Minnewaska Friday, October 29. Overall, it was a great night for a race. The team was ready and ran with heart. I am very happy with how they performed. Ashley ran strong and finished with one of her best races of the year. We knew she had an opportunity to be in the top 25 runners and she came in 23rd. In the guys’ race, Logan continued his strong running by leading the team. His focus has been great the last month and he ran with determination. I’m glad he’s a junior because this season has really shown a change in his training and I look forward to what he can do next year. Kenneth ran because we were missing a few guys due to being sick. He definitely gave a strong performance. Like Logan, he has been very determined and practicing really hard. I look forward to what the future holds for him. Complete results can be found at: https:// results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/11545.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO