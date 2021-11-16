ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

‘It’s A Free Country’: Man Threatens TSA Agent’s Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Performs Lewd Act, Charges State

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Telling agents he “did not have to stop” because “it’s a free country,” a 44-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with threatening TSA workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The charges state that he also swung a stanchion line post before throwing it at agents, taking his clothes off and masturbating.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint against Frank Towers. Investigators say the incident happened at the skyway checkpoint early last Friday morning.

Dallas ISD Implements Employee Retention Incentive For 'Highly Qualified Staff'

Towers allegedly told one TSA employee that he was going to “kill” them. Officers gave him commands to stop and move away from the checkpoint, which he did not abide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlZmv_0cyNorhJ00
Frank Towers (credit: Hennepin County Jail)

The charges state that’s when Towers was Tasered. He then swung his arms above his head in an attempt to hit an officer. Backup officers handcuffed Towers and took him into custody while he continued to fight with them.

Surveillance video footage showed Towers punching and headbutting TV screens at the airport, taking his clothes off and masturbating. This happened about an hour before the incident at the checkpoint.

Towers has been charged with fourth-degree assault against a peace officer, as well as making threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk, both felonies. He also has at least three charges in other criminal cases still pending, involving domestic assault in Olmsted County.

He is currently in custody. If convicted, Towers could face up to 5 years in prison if convicted of the threats of violence charge.

Comments / 8

MR. BEAN Jones
6d ago

Look mama another crazy White Man scaring everyone at the airport 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Police Officer Anthony Westerman Sentenced To Home Detention For Raping Woman

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman was sentenced Friday to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman, authorities said. Westerman, 27, was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, one count of a third-degree sexual offense, one count of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS DFW

Little Elm ISD To Hold Public ‘Listening Session’ In Wake Of Arrests, Teens Pepper Sprayed During Demonstration

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Little Elm ISD announced it will hold a listening session for the public on Nov. 30, in an attempt to gather student, parent and citizen feedback on school district concerns. The meeting is in response to student demonstration at Little Elm High School last Friday, Nov. 19. Police arrested four students during that demonstration. One officer also used a Taser on a teenager. Other students were pepper sprayed. (Credit: Twitter/briangomesss) Monday, Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious and Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher shared a prepared message on the police department’s Facebook page. “Over a month ago, a student made an allegation...
LITTLE ELM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

1 Arrested, 2 Others Wanted For Capital Murder Of 2 Area High School Students In Haltom City

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City Police said Monday, Nov.22, they have made one arrest and identified two other suspects in last Monday afternoon’s deadly shooting near the basketball court at North Park. One boy is in custody charged with capital murder. Another boy and one adult, identified as 17-year-old Rylin Montgomery are wanted for capital murder. Arrest warrants have been issued for both suspects. Daijhuan Jones, 16, of North Richland Hills and Isaiah Mendoza, 17, of Haltom City were identified last Tuesday, Nov. 16, as the victims. No other details have been released regarding how the suspects and victims knew each other or what...
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Suspected Drunk Driver In Houston Had 4 Kids In Truck During Chase

HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Authorities say a suspected drunk driver led deputies in Houston on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning with four children inside his truck. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. K.R. Benoit says the 13-mile chase began around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a deputy spotted a white truck...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Stanchion#Checkpoint#Dallas Isd#Wcco#Minneapolis St#Towers
CBS DFW

Airline Worker Fatally Shot At El Paso Airport Parking Lot

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Police continue investigating the death of a Southwest Airlines worker who was shot near an employee parking lot at the airport in El Paso. Police say they were dispatched to the airport Friday night on an aggravated robbery call and when officers arrived, they found the body of the worker.
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

Update: Dallas Police Safely Locate Missing 72-Year-Old Marvin Brackeen

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said early Sunday morning that they had located a missing man and that he is safe. On November 21 at 6:30 a.m., police officials said 72-year-old Marvin Brackeen was no longer missing and was not in danger. The night before, Dallas Police had asked the public for help in locating Brackeen, who was described as “critically missing.” Police said that Brackeen went missing after being seen on November 20 at about 12:30 p.m. in the 13900 block of Skyfrost Drive.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: 1-Year-Old Boy Shot Walking Home With Mom After Buying Milk

HOUSTON (AP) – Police are trying to determine how a 1-year-old boy was shot as he and his mother were walking home after buying milk at a Houston store. Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu says the boy’s mother told officers that as she walked home in southwest Houston around 9 a.m. on Sunday with her son, she heard gunshots. When she got to her apartment, she found blood and thought she had been shot. But the mother realized that her son had been shot in the abdomen. The child underwent surgery at a Houston hospital and was listed in critical condition. On Sunday afternoon, Cantu tweeted the boy was expected to survive his injuries. Just informed, baby will survive. Innocent children being hurt always breaks my heart. @hounews @houstonpolice https://t.co/Sy0ggGcuPO — Patricia Cantu (@PattiCan2) November 21, 2021 Police were still trying to determine where the shooting took place.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Ask Public For Help In Wickersham Drive Murder

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the evening of Friday, November 19, Dallas Police found a man with gunshot wounds deceased in his vehicle. Now they are asking the public for information. At about 7:26 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 9607 Wickersham Drive. Upon arrival, they found 32-year-old...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

3 Dead After Suspected Burglars Crash Fleeing From Sanger Police

SANGER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three are dead and two are wounded after Sanger Police moved in to bust suspected would-be car burglars early on November 21. Early Sunday morning, Sanger Police were investigating nearby car burglaries when they discovered the alleged crooks in action. The suspects tried to get in their own vehicle to evade arrest, but lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. Now, police say, three people are dead after that crash, one is critically injured, and another has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased victims were ages 14, 15, and 16. One adult survivor is 18 and the surviving driver is 14. The driver and all passengers were from areas in North Texas, outside of Sanger. At least one of the occupants had ties to Sanger. The Tarrant County ME office has notified all of the deceased next of kin. This is an ongoing investigation with pending charges, Sanger Police said Monday, Nov. 22.  
SANGER, TX
CBS DFW

Mesquite Police Arrest Four For Capital Murder, ID Victim

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested four suspects involved in the October murder of a man identified as 19-year-old Daniel Mathis of Dallas. 19-year-old Rashaud Holmes, also of Dallas, is the latest to be taken into custody for the crime. The other three, Donterious Lockhart, 18, Timothy Johnson, 19, and Nicholas Mayberry, 20, were all arrested on or before November 10 and charged with capital murder according to Mesquite Police officials. All four suspects are being held in the Dallas County jail. On October 27 at about 10:51 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Cantura Drive in Mesquite. They found Mathis on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but later passed away as a result of his wounds.  
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Arrest Another Suspect In Malcolm X Blvd Murder Case

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested 20-year-old Omari Cooper on November 19 in connection with a murder in Deep Ellum earlier this year. Lathaniel Pearson was arrested in September after shooting 18-year-old Kenneth Walker in the stomach. Cooper has also been charged for Walker’s murder. Walker was later pronounced...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
87K+
Followers
17K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy