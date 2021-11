Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Hayley and I have been together for six years. We moved back to Philadelphia from Boston in May 2020 and started the process of looking for our first home. There’s a lot of new development in Philly, but we knew we wanted an older home with lots of character. As soon as we saw this house, we knew we could make it feel warm and unique. The house had some comical quirks, like a built-in chopping board in the kitchen counter and an old-school magazine rack in the bathroom (also built-in).

