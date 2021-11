The Browns have a COVID-19 problem with their running backs for this week’s game against the Patriots. Kareem Hunt won’t be able to solve it. Hunt is eligible to return from injured reserve this week after missing the last three games with a calf injury. But head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Hunt is not ready to return to practice and won’t play in Week 10.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO