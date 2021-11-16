ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Medvedev seals last four spot at ATP Finals with win over Zverev

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTAYj_0cyNoeT600
Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 16, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his group stage match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

TURIN, Italy, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Defending ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev maintained his perfect start to this year's tournament but found it hard going against Alexander Zverev, eventually winning 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(6) in their Red Group clash on Tuesday.

Medvedev extended his run of wins in the tournament to seven and is already guaranteed a semi-final place having beaten Polish debutant Hubert Hurkacz in his opening match.

Zverev's openingopponent Italian Matteo Berrettini retired injured and withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday.

Berrettini's place was taken by fellow Italian Jannick Sinner who gave the home fans plenty to cheer in the evening session with a 6-2 6-2 defeat of Poland's Hurkacz.

Russian world number two Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam this year at the U.S. Open, raced into a 3-0 lead in the first set by frequently coming to the net and looked like he would take a comfortable fifth straight victory over Zverev.

However, the German found some confidence in Turin to bring himself back into the contest, firing down 13 aces and taking the second set on a tiebreak.

The pair could not be separated in the decider with neither able to break serve and both soaking up some heavy hitting.

In the decisive tiebreak, Zverev saved two match points but could only hit a backhand into the net on a third to give Medvedev victory after two hours and 35 minutes.

"Definitely one of the matches to remember," Medvedev said. "When you win 8-6 in the tiebreak in the third. Not actually much to say about the match, just amazing."

Zverev, 24, faces Poland's Hurkacz in his final round-robin match looking to clinch a place in the last four.

The 20-year-old Sinner can also still reach the semi-finals after his impressive demolition of Hurkacz.

"I knew around 5pm that I would play," Sinner said. "I was ready to go on court. It is an incredible feeling playing here in Italy with thousands of people cheering for you.

"I will enjoy the moment. I played well and felt good in the warm up. It was an incredible match today."

The Green Group resumes on Wednesday with Novak Djokovic facing Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on Casper Ruud.

Berrettini announced that he was withdrawing from the event in a post on Instagram after suffering an abdominal injury.

"My finals end here, I'm destroyed, I never thought I'd have to give up the most important tennis event ever held in Italy in this way," he wrote.

"The truth is that as much as I wanted to play in front of you once again, I felt and therefore decided that my body is not ready to face the challenges that lie ahead."

Sinner said he felt bad for Berrettini.

"Matteo has been unlucky many, many times in his career and I wish him all the best," Sinner said. "I am going to play for him at this tournament because he deserves to be here."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic’s makes shocking Serena, Venus Williams admission

Novak Djokovic has opened up about his beautiful relationship with his fellow tennis icons Serena an Venus Williams. With a total of 50 combined Grand Slam titles to their name, Novak Djokovic, Serena and Venus Williams have certainly proven that they are a cut above the rest. And while some legendary players from different sports don’t really establish a personal relationship with one another, Djokovic and the Williams sisters are not of them.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic plays with Khaby Lame!

The number in the world Novak Djokovic is in Turin where he is among the protagonists of the ATP Finals 2021 at the end of the year. The Serbian champion played the first two matches, winning without particular worries both against Casper Ruud and against Andrey Rublev, the latter literally annihilated yesterday.
TENNIS
AFP

Hamilton cruises in Qatar to maintain title momentum

Lewis Hamilton won Sunday's inaugural Qatar Grand Prix with a commanding performance from pole to cut Max Verstappen's world championship lead to eight points. The Mercedes seven-time champion held off his arch Dutch rival's Red Bull by a country mile under the Losail circuit's lights to leave the battle for the F1 drivers' crown delicately poised with only two races remaining. Fernando Alonso took third for Alpine, the former two-time world champion's first podium since 2014, the grizzled 40-year-old getting a huge cheer from the crowd. One week on from arguably his toughest and greatest win in Brazil, Hamilton enjoyed one of his easiest.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Finals#Seals#Red Group#Polish#Italian#Russian#German
The Independent

Cameron Norrie brushed aside by clinical Novak Djokovic at ATP Finals

Cameron Norrie’s stellar season ended with a chastening defeat by Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in Turin.The British number one took on the world number one for the first time in a fitting end to the best year of his career.His reward for 50 match wins, a maiden ATP title at Indian Wells and a climb to 12th in the world was entry into the Finals as second alternate following injuries to Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas.Defeat by Casper Ruud scuppered any chance of progressing to the semi-finals and with Djokovic already through, the round-robin stage ended with a...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic in doubt as Australian Open confirms vaccination requirement

Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open in January is in doubt after officials confirmed all players must be vaccinated in order to compete in the tournament.Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status and intimated he would not play if the vaccine ruling was enforced.Tournament Director Craig Tiley said at the tournament’s official launch: “Everyone on site – the fans, the staff and the players – will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year’s Australian Open.“There has been a lot of speculation around Novak’s position. He has noted...
TENNIS
AFP

Qatar and PSG, a lasting bond beyond the 2022 World Cup

Qatar's investment in French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and its use of the club as a central tool for the gas-rich emirate's soft power diplomacy over the past decade, is unlikely to change after next year's World Cup, experts predict.  "Paris Saint-Germain is central to this policy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Adelaide to host two Australian Open warm-ups

SYDNEY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Adelaide will host two tournaments, including the Adelaide International, in the lead-up to the Australian Open in January next year, South Australia state Premier Steven Marshall announced on Monday. The Adelaide International was staged as a warm-up to the Grand Slam in 2020, but this...
TENNIS
Reuters

Australia frustrated after winless tour taints promising season

MELBOURNE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australia's one-point loss to Wales and Dave Rennie's angry tirade against match officials neatly captured the frustrations of the Wallabies at the end of a see-sawing season that ultimately fizzled out. Reduced to 14 men after an early red card, Australia were gallant in the...
RUGBY
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
242K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy