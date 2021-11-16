Wichita City Council approves owner's advisor agreement for sewer facility

At Tuesday's Wichita City Council meeting, the council approved an owner's advisor amendment for the biological nutrient removal plant.

The engineering firm Garver, LLC will act as the owner's advisor, and support the design and construction of the new sewer facility. Construction should begin in 2023 on the $355 million project and finish by the end of 2027.

The council also approved two programs for 2022 to eliminate dead-end water mains and to construct water mains for future development. The price tag for the programs is $3.4 million.