Economy

Strong economy boosts state's spending plan

By The News Gazette
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Illinois’ tax revenues have dramatically increased. But questions about the state’s fiscal future abound. Whatever the reason, whoever gets the credit, Illinois got some good news on the state budget front last week. A growing economy has produced strong increases in tax revenues — primarily sales and income taxes...

State
Illinois State
ncpoliticalnews.com

Op-Ed: Higher ed reforms benefit our state’s economy

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many issues to the forefront, including the challenges the broader education system faces. School age kids from elementary through college navigated virtual learning, among other things. It demonstrated that education policy touches most every household in the United States and affects every sector of our state’s economy. As taxpayers, all North Carolinians have a vested interest in student outcomes.
EDUCATION
Tampa Bay Times

How the Build Back Better bill affects taxes for millionaires, the middle class

As the Democrats’ Build Back Better bill moves closer to a vote in the House, Republicans have stepped up their criticism of the safety net legislation. He said, “The experts are telling us that 30 percent of middle-class Americans will end up paying higher taxes, and what Nancy Pelosi has shoved in — the special tax breaks for millionaires in California, New York, New Jersey — that is actually going to give a tax break to two-thirds of the millionaires in America.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Americans are unhappy about the economy but still spending big

Americans might say they're upset about rising prices and losing confidence in the economy, but that hasn't stopped them from snapping up cars, electronics, fitness equipment and other big-ticket items. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday — a significant acceleration from September levels even as...
RETAIL
The Fiscal Times

Biden Spending Plan Won’t Boost Inflation: Analysts

With inflation running hotter than expected by many economists, some lawmakers have expressed concerns that President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan currently making its way through Congress will only make matters worse by pumping more money into an already overheated economy. But according to analysts at two leading rating agencies, those worries may be overblown.
BUSINESS
mma.org

Senate passes $3.8B spending plan for ARPA and state surplus

On Nov. 10, the Senate passed a $3.82 billion bill to spend a significant portion of the state’s multi-billion dollar fiscal 2021 surplus and its allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Coronavirus Relief Fund. The Senate bill (S. 2564) includes several key priorities supported by the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bizjournals

Key tax-planning strategies to consider before year-end

With a new administration in the White House, more legislation introduced due to the ongoing pandemic, such as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA), and additional legislation expected to pass before the end of 2021, the U.S. tax system continues to change, making it challenging to navigate for U.S. taxpayers.
INCOME TAX
WNEM

Saginaw leaders meet with state officials to discuss MI New Economy plan

State officials met with local business and community leaders in Saginaw to talk about how Michigan can reach goals laid out by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI New Economy Plan. The statewide tour is designed to bring stakeholders together to discuss a strategy to use American Rescue Plan funds to support small businesses, grow the middle class and invest in communities, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) explained.
MICHIGAN STATE
