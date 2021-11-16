‘Shining Vale’: Starz Sets Premiere for Courteney Cox’s Supernatural Comedy

Can you expect the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere to be on the Starz app at midnight? We know there will be people eager for it then, and why wouldn’t they be?. It’s been a long time now since the first season of the show wrapped up and at this point, we’ve got questions aplenty about where things will go from here. Can Tariq fully immerse himself back into his studies, and also at the same time Monet’s family-run empire? Meanwhile, how is the team-up between Cooper Saxe and Davis MacLean going to fare? The premiere could offer up some answers, but we do think it will also leave some threads open for down the road.

