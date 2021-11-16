ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

Reward for suspect in torture and murder of woman in East Cleveland

By Talia Naquin
 6 days ago

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

Alishah Pointer (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The United States Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for a suspect in the torture and murder of Alishah Pointer .

Hakeem-Ali Shomo, 30, is believed to be one of the people who lured Pointer out of her home and tortured her.

Pointer was taken to several different locations before she was murdered.

Hakeem-Ali Shomo

Her body was found last week in a burned-out house in East Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A warrant for Shomo’s arrest was issued on November 10.

6 people have been arrested in the case.

Four suspects in the case faced a judge Monday.

Portia Williams, Nathaniel Polk, Anthony Bryant and Brittany Smith are each charged with one count of murder.

A judge set a bond of $2 million for each of them.

If you have information on the case or the location of Shomo, you can make an anonymous tip to 1-866-4-WANTED.

The family has set up a GoFund Me account to help with their grieving process.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron store clerk shot during robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot during a robbery in Akron on Saturday. Officers responded to the robbery, just before 9 p.m., at the AK Firestone Mini Mart in the 1400 block of Aster Avenue, according to a release from the Akron Police Department. Police say when they […]
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Watch: Linndale homeowner has video of village officers rolling through stop signs

LINNDALE, Ohio (WJW) — Traffic cameras in Linndale never stop flashing. Spitting out thousands of tickets to drivers like you. But, what about the driving of the town police officers? The village, the smallest in Cuyahoga County, consists of about four blocks of homes and some businesses. On one of those streets a Linndale police cruiser is caught on a home […]
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

