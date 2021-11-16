ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best LEGO advent calendar

Which LEGO advent calendar is best?

A beloved holiday tradition, advent calendars are a great way to build up the anticipation for Christmas morning. Traditional advent calendars use candy or small toys to mark each day leading up to Christmas, but each year, LEGO releases several advent calendars that host an array of unique minibuilds and minifigures.

The perfect blend of childhood nostalgia and Christmas spirit, LEGO advent calendars are sure to be fun for the whole family. If you are looking for a fun LEGO advent calendar, our top choice is the LEGO Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar .

What to know before you buy a LEGO advent calendar

How they work

LEGO advent calendars work just like traditional advent calendars. Each calendar has 24 slots marking the 24 days leading up to Christmas. Starting Dec. 1, you open a slot a day to reveal a new LEGO surprise. From minibuilds to minifigures, you never know what you’re going to get.

Popularity

The most important thing to know when searching for a LEGO advent calendar is that these calendars are incredibly popular. Each year, LEGO releases between two and six calendars, some of which feature licensed brands such as Disney or Marvel. While these calendars aren’t released in limited quantities, they can be harder to find the closer it gets to Dec. 1, so we suggest buying sooner rather than later.

Brand excitement vs. Christmas spirit

When shopping for your LEGO advent calendar, be sure to consider which option is going to be the most enjoyable for your household. While there are a limited variety of calendars released each year, there are always branded options like Star Wars, Marvel or Harry Potter. These branded options are great for fans of collectors, but are much more subtle when it comes to referencing the holiday season. If you are shopping for LEGO fans or are just looking for a Christmas-filled calendar, then the LEGO brand calendars may be your best bet, as they tend to be more oriented to the holiday season.

What to look for in a quality LEGO advent calendar

Compatibility

The best way to ensure that you are getting the most bang for your buck is to opt for a LEGO advent calendar that is compatible with your LEGO sets . While all minibuilds and minifigures in the LEGO advent calendar come together to create a unique LEGO Christmas scene, having minifigures that match your previously owned sets makes it easy for year-round play. If you already own “Star Wars” or “Harry Potter” LEGO sets, then it may be best to opt for a LEGO “Star Wars” or LEGO “Harry Potter” advent calendar. Or if you are planning on purchasing a LEGO set as a Christmas gift, then it may be wise to choose a similarly branded LEGO advent calendar.

How much you can expect to spend on a LEGO advent calendar

You can expect to spend anywhere from $30-$50 on a LEGO advent calendar. The more generic options, such as LEGO City or LEGO Friends, tend to be cheaper, while branded calendars such as LEGO Marvel, “Star Wars” or “Harry Potter” are more expensive.

LEGO advent calendar FAQ

Are the LEGO advent calendars different each year?

A. Yes, LEGO typically releases two to six sets each year. This year’s advent calendar options are LEGO City, LEGO Friends, LEGO “Star Wars,” LEGO “Harry Potter” and LEGO Marvel.

What comes in the LEGO advent calendars?

A. Similar to a traditional advent calendar, LEGO advent calendars have 24 slots with a different prize for each day leading up to Christmas. Within each slot, there are different minibuilds such as cars, rocket ships or motorcycles, along with LEGO minifigures and accessories.

What’s the best LEGO advent calendar to buy?

Top LEGO advent calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHvoA_0cyNj6d800

LEGO Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This popular LEGO advent calendar is the perfect option for Marvel fans.

What you’ll love: This 298-piece calendar has seven minifigures, including fan favorites Captain Marvel, Iron Man and Spider-Man, and Marvel-themed minibuilds. With a Marvel-themed calendar case, this is the perfect gift for Marvel fans both young and old. The pieces in this calendar can be easily combined with any Marvel LEGO set for year-round play.

What you should consider: While this Marvel advent calendar does boast a slight Christmas theme, it mainly focuses on Marvel characters, sets and accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO advent calendar for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBgBS_0cyNj6d800

LEGO City Advent Calendar

What you need to know: A more affordable option, this LEGO advent calendar is great for LEGO fans of all ages.

What you’ll love: This 349-piece calendar has six minifigures and a variety of Christmas-themed builds. With a more prominent focus on Christmas, this set even has a Santa Claus LEGO minifigure, making it the perfect set for any household.

What you should consider: The minifigures in this calendar may not be as recognizable as the characters that are included in other branded calendar options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhPcR_0cyNj6d800

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This LEGO advent calendar is the perfect gift for any “Harry Potter” fan.

What you’ll love: This 274-piece calendar has six minifigures and minibuilds of the Hogwarts set. The buildable LEGO creations in this calendar can be easily combined with any other “Harry Potter” LEGO set.

What you should consider: LEGO recommends this advent calendar for ages 7 and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOPPING
