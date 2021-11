Dan Biggar has underlined his desire to be part of Wales’ 2023 World Cup campaign as he nears a century of Test match appearances.Biggar will line up for the 98th time in Wales or British and Irish Lions colours when Australia arrive at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.And the fly-half continues to relish playing for club and country, excelling in the Gallagher Premiership at Northampton and thriving as Wales’ tactical controller.“I turned 32 last month, but I don’t feel 32 when I am training or playing,” Biggar said.“I feel as if I have become a better player since going to...

RUGBY ・ 3 DAYS AGO