Best budget gift for your husband

By Matt Fleming, BestReviews
 6 days ago

Which budget gifts for your husband are best?

There’s never a bad time to shower your loved ones with tokens of appreciation. However, when it comes to buying gifts for your husband, it can get pretty expensive quickly. Thankfully, there are a wide variety of clever knickknacks, practical products and useful utilities for every hubby — whether they are a sports fanatic, music lover or anything else. So instead of getting carried away with spending on large purchases, consider some of the best budget gifts for your husband.

Best budget gifts for your husband

For the sports fanatic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGAVV_0cyNixvF00

FOCO NFL Sport Slides

Football fans have a wide variety of team swag to collect, but these slides are far more comfortable than bobbleheads are useful. Available in most teams’ designs, these slides are perfect for kicking up the feet on any given Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieYh5_0cyNixvF00

Sports Analyst Novelty Mug

Anyone with even a small sense of humor loves novelty mugs. This is just one of the countless varieties that is sure to put a smile on the armchair coach’s face. When it’s time for cold beverages, add in these football mugs —  the price combined is still a steal.

For the music lover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6gVV_0cyNixvF00

50 Years of Rolling Stone: The Music, Politics and People That Shaped Our Culture Hardcover

Nostalgia never goes out of style, and this book is a chronicle of music’s biggest magazine. Relive the glory days of rock ‘n’ roll, pop culture’s greatest hits and the political ups and downs from the last half century. This book is priceless thanks to its interviews and photos, but it’s also a great bargain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzSDS_0cyNixvF00

Ticket Stub Diary

Remember when concert tickets were more than a code on your smartphone? Old-school concert goers are well-known for their ticket-stub collecting and this is a great way to organize and memorialize them. It’s a live-music lover’s scrapbook that will inspire memories of the festivals, tours and jams.

For the outdoorsy type

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEK4a_0cyNixvF00

Engraved Fisherman’s Pocketknife

Personalized gifts are great for husbands. You can include an inside joke, bestow the “Best husband” award or simply and stylishly etch their name. This pocketknife is meant for the husband who loves to spend hours on the water reeling in fish, but there are plenty of great personalizable pocket tools at affordable prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44swTi_0cyNixvF00

Bushnell Falcon 7x35mm Binoculars

This pair of binoculars proves you don’t have to break the bank to go birdwatching. These come in handy in all sorts of outdoor situations, such as hiking and stargazing. Your husband might even pick up a new birding hobby, so make sure to throw in an inexpensive field guide .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACNjm_0cyNixvF00

Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival Paperback

Whether your husband wants to take a solo camping trip or just brave the outdoors vicariously, this guide has all the knowledge they will need to survive. They can learn the “5Cs of Survivability” — cutting tools, covering, combustion devices, containers and cordages — and make a plan to experience the beauty and thrill of the wilderness.

For the literary husband

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1il1V2_0cyNixvF00

TILISMA Book Page Holder

It’s hard to believe something can be this simple and so innovative at the same time. Holding your book open is finally easy and comfortable with this handmade walnut thumb bookmark that looks rustic yet sophisticated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mz8SU_0cyNixvF00

Great American Short Stories Paperback

Dover Publishing’s Thrift Editions boasts “the most affordable editions available of the world’s greatest literature,” and this collection is a great addition to any reader’s library. Your husband will love exploring the short works of Ernest Hemingway, Herman Melville, Edgar Allen Poe and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43omhQ_0cyNixvF00

The Movie vs. The Book Original Literary Art Print

This wall poster makes a great decor addition to any home office, study or den. Help your husband keep the creative candle burning with this inspirational print, a collaborative piece by West Virginia artists. It would also look good in any English or literature classroom.

For the practical husband

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xcy0w_0cyNixvF00

Timex Weekender 38mm Watch

This timeless timepiece is casual without looking cheap — but it’s still a bargain compared to the rest. With the number of replacement bands available in a myriad of styles, it’s easy to keep this gift looking fresh for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eimKE_0cyNixvF00

Men’s Personalizable Wallet

Every husband needs a new wallet at some point, and Etsy offers a wide array of custom sellers. This customizable wallet features a number of monogram and name designs that look classy and unique. They are all made from animal-friendly leatherette, making it ideal for a vegan husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMahh_0cyNixvF00

3 Swords Germany Men’s Grooming Kit

This 10-piece grooming and manicure kit has everything a husband needs to do their daily upkeep. Featuring nail clippers and file, hair comb, shoe horn and more, this case comes in handy for traveling or daily care.

For a husband who needs a break

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SOX3_0cyNixvF00

Mixology Bartender Kit With Stand

Does your husband enjoy a stiff cocktail after work? Give him the gift of amateur mixology with this attractive set. It’s easy to find recipes online for almost any drink under the moon, and if you’re living a sober lifestyle, this kit can make killer mocktails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8Zli_0cyNixvF00

RENPHO Rechargeable Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager

When your arms tire from giving backrubs, here’s a handheld massage gun that’s easy to maneuver for self-use. This model has five strength and five-speed modes as well as five interchangeable massager heads. It’s great for targeting sore legs and arms. It’s also great for couples’ use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43duvz_0cyNixvF00

IZOD Men’s Two-Tone Moccasin Slipper

Every good husband deserves slippers. IZOD is a trusted and affordable brand and these slippers are proof positive. Featuring memory foam cushioning, soft Berber-style lining and an indoor/outdoor rubber sole, these are perfect additions to the work-from-home wardrobe.

