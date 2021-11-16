ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Microsoft Kills Off Xbox Backward Compatibility

By Luke Jones
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft giveth and Microsoft taketh away. The company has announced Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S users are getting over 70 new titles on the Xbox Backward Compatibility program. That’s the good news. Now for the bad news… Microsoft says it is shuttering backward compatibility, so this could be the last...

