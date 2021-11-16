Pets of the Day from FurKids

MOULTRIE, GA – Jefferson and Nola are in urgent need of adoption! The Humane Society of Moultrie Colquitt County is full. There is no more space for intakes. The two dogs came in together in September and have yet to find their forever family. Nola is a 2-year-old Pit mix. He does well with other dogs and doesn’t bother cats. He knows basic commands and walks well on a leash.
CORDELE, GA — If you’ve been around animals much, you have probably noticed that some big dogs have no clue how big they are…and some little ones have the biggest hearts. This is the case with Cuda. She is a 4-month-old owner surrender who is ready for her new furever...
Meet Muffin! This 9-year-old shepherd hound mix loves going for walks and wants to be the center of your world. This senior gal loves cuddles and belly rubs, and she knows how to do a few tricks. If you'd like to come home to this sweet face every day, contact the Wake County Animal Center at 919-212-PETS (7387).
Dougie is younger than the typical doggo at Imagine FURever Ranch; he's only 2. They saved him from being euthanized due to his medical condition, which is mega-esophagus. He is on a couple of relatively inexpensive medications and uses a Bailey chair for eating (kind of like a high chair for dogs). His foster mom has trained him to use it well! And, the chair will go with Dougie to his new home.
Purrhaps there should be a “Feline Mother of the Year” award because the maternal bond is so strong with certain Mama cats and their kittens that Mama puts herself in danger or even risks her life to protect her babies. Maia and Marigold both joined Last Hope’s 2021 cat adoption program with their kittens, and both could be contestants vying for this coveted award.
Simone is very sweet, talkative, and friendly. She is looking for someone to talk to after a long day of work. Simone would be good in a home with kids, but would prefer a home with no other cats. She is available for adoption at hsgkc.org.
With the holidays fast approaching, kids begin telling parents what they want for Christmas. “Can we get a dog?” is often on their list. Chances are, it won’t be a one-time question. According to a study conducted last year by OnePoll, children as young as six ask their parents for a pet 11 times a month. During November and December, 62% raised that question 18 times per month. The survey stated the majority of children ask for a puppy. Fair warning to parents: two-thirds of you will give in to their request.
Fiona is a 5-year-old Terrier/Mix. She loves stuffed animals, fall days, long walks and cuddling up for a good nap. She is a great 50 pound size and will be an excellent companion for someone. She’s looking for an adult-only home and will need to meet any dogs in the home before being adopted.
LEESBURG, GA — Were you thinking of an adorable kiddo wearing his dad’s robe and carrying a hooked stick? Well, keep the adorable part but think four legs rather than two!. Meet Shay! She is a sweet, quiet, and gentle shepherd mix. Weighing only 26.4 pounds, she is around 2 years old….still plenty young for effective training.
CeeCee: Spayed female Puggle. 13 years old. 32 pounds. Zoey: Spayed female Puiggle. 13 years old. 32 pounds. CeeCee is one half of this duo, as she is bonded with her younger half Zoey. CeeCee and Zoey are bigger, "plus size" gals who are looking for their furever home. Each...
MOULTRIE, GA – During a recent adoption event, this beautiful girl was visited many times, but for whatever reason a match just couldn’t be made. So, the Humane Society of Moultrie-Colquitt County is extending their event pricing for the beautiful Shelley. We just know the right family is out there!
ALBANY, GA — With black patches scattered around her face and eyes, this gorgeous cat looks as though she has been in a fight!. So the folks at the shelter named her “Combat Kitty.” This long-haired beauty is beautiful and petite. At one year old, she only weighs in at 6 pounds.
DAWSON, GA – This is Daisy, a 10-year-old mini poodle/maltese bend. If she could talk, boy would you hear a story! She has been shuttled from home to home through no fault of her own. Like all pretty girls, Daisy loves to be dressed up and cuddled. Because she has...
This content is provided by Dr. Robyn Johnson, Veterinarian at Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital. The holidays are upon us and one of the best parts are the food and treats that are shared. These treats, while delicious for humans, can cause many problems with your beloved pets. Chocolate. Chocolate is...
DAWSON, GA – We have another couple of pets today! They are a bonded pair, and simply adore each other. Peanut and Buddy were adopted together. They are both fixed and up to date on vaccines. Peanut is a petite female black and white tuxedo. Buddy is a big boy and a brown tabby. They were so happy until their pet-mom developed health problems.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Meet Brother, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull mix. Brother is super sweet and loves hugs and attention. He gets along well with other dogs. He probably will do better with older kids. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
Comments / 0