Pets of the Day from FurKids

With the holidays fast approaching, kids begin telling parents what they want for Christmas. “Can we get a dog?” is often on their list. Chances are, it won’t be a one-time question. According to a study conducted last year by OnePoll, children as young as six ask their parents for a pet 11 times a month. During November and December, 62% raised that question 18 times per month. The survey stated the majority of children ask for a puppy. Fair warning to parents: two-thirds of you will give in to their request.

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO