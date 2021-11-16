ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor who doped East German swimmers has honor removed

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The doctor who ran a massive doping program to use steroids...

World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former CIA officer has spied on top soccer officials for years while working for Qatar, the tiny Arab country hosting next year’s World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights from rivals like the United...
Afghan referee sees no fair play in EU border policies

VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Ibrahim Rasool loved his job as a soccer referee because of sportsmanship and fair play. But the 33-year-old from Afghanistan says there's nothing fair about the way the European Union treats people flocking to its borders in search of a better life. Rasool told The...
Record Scotland try-scorer Stuart Hogg celebrates reaching historic landmark

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg became his country’s record try-scorer during their 29-20 Autumn Nations Series win against Japan at Murrayfield.The Exeter full-back raced in for try number 25 in trademark style, starting and finishing the move in the 26th minute, on his 88th appearance for Scotland.The historic landmark was not lost on the 29-year-old, who leapt into the air with his fist raised in front of the south stand.Scotland's new record try scorer, @StuartWHOGG_ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/EP71Bq0wqf— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 20, 2021Hogg had drawn level with former Scotland players Ian Smith and Tony Stanger as joint-top try-scorer with two touchdowns...
Australian cricket team stands by Hales after blackface photo

Big Bash League club Sydney Thunder plan to stick with Alex Hales despite a photo of the English batsman with his face painted black and claims he called his pet dog 'Kevin' as part of a racially derogatory joke. It followed Rafiq telling a British parliamentary committee that Hales, now 32, named his black dog 'Kevin' due to cricketer Gary Ballance's use of the name as a derogatory term.
PICTURED: Lewis Hamilton dons a new rainbow helmet at the Qatar Grand Prix, after speaking out about 'one of the worst' countries for humans rights and backing Sebastien Vettel's Pride protest in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton sent a message at the Qatar Grand Prix as he showed off his new rainbow helmet - after calling for 'scrutiny' in the country having admitted it was 'one of the worst' countries for human rights. The Mercedes driver will continue his quest for the world title against...
France's Orange aims to add Belgian fixed line through VOO deal

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Orange, France's largest telecoms operator, set out a shift into Belgium's fixed line business on Tuesday, with plans to buy a majority stake in VOO SA in a deal valuing the firm at 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion). The move illustrates Orange's (ORAN.PA) strategy of...
Alexander Zverev beats Daniil Medvedev to win ATP Finals title

Alexander Zverev turned the tables on defending champion Daniil Medvedev to win a second title at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Medvedev had won his last five matches against Zverev, including in the group stages earlier this week, but the German followed up his semi-final upset of Novak Djokovic on Saturday evening by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.It was a near flawless display by the third seed, particularly on serve, with Medvedev not able to apply any real pressure during the contest.It is a second title at the tournament in four years for 24-year-old Zverev, who also lifted the...
World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

WASHINGTON (AP) — The tiny Arab nation of Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on soccer officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to the 2022 World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. It’s part...
