ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

It has been a month since 16 Americans and a Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti

Derrick
 6 days ago

A U.S.-based religious organization whose missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti after being ambushed by an...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

Two hostages have been released in Haiti, group says

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Two people from the group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries taken hostage in Haiti last month have been released, Christian Aid Ministries said on Sunday, without giving further details. The 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five children, were abducted in October after visiting an orphanage....
PUBLIC SAFETY
mynews13.com

Few answers nearly one month after missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

It has now been nearly one month since a group of 17 missionaries, 16 Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti during a trip to visit an orphanage. The group is a part of the Christian Aid Ministries, which has headquarters in Millersburg, Ohio, a village stretching slightly over 2.5 square miles with a population of 3,151 people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

2 missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti have been released

A religious organization announced Sunday that two of its missionaries who were taken hostage with 15 others last month in Haiti have been released. Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based nonprofit organization, didn't identify the two missionaries or the circumstances behind their release. The organization said its heart was still with the more than a dozen other missionaries still being held.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Americans#Missionaries#Canadian National
AFP

Two of the 17 N.American hostages abducted in Haiti are freed

Two of the 17 North Americans who were abducted by a Haitian gang in mid-October have been freed, the church that they were affiliated with said Sunday, reporting that they were "in good spirits." "Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," said US-based Christian Aid Ministries in a statement on its website. The missionaries and family members -- a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian -- were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. Christian Aid Ministries has said the hostages are 12 adults aged 18 to 48, and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Haiti: Another suspect in Jovenel Moïse assassination has been arrested

A key suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested, Haiti’s foreign minister confirmed to the Miami Herald. Samir Handal was arrested in Turkey on Sunday night after arriving on a Turkish Airlines flight, Haiti Foreign Affairs Minister Claude Joseph said. Handal had left for Turkey from Miami, where he had been living since after the July 7 assassination of Moïse.
AMERICAS
Shore News Network

US Urges Americans To Leave Haiti Because Of Gang Violence, Kidnappings And Fuel Shortages

Officials asked U.S. citizens to make plans to leave Haiti because of increased gang violence and kidnappings, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti announced on Wednesday. The embassy warned of widespread fuel shortages impacting basic and emergency services across Haiti, according to the State Department. U.S. citizens were encouraged to purchase commercial flights out of the country because officials aren’t sure if they’ll be able to help them once the flights are full.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

A ‘deadly threat’ to Haiti

COVID IS ONE OF HAITI’S MANY PROBLEMS — In July, a cadre of men sneaked into the residence of Haiti’s president and killed him in his bedroom — an assassination that further deepened the Caribbean nation’s political instability. In August, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake and a powerful tropical depression devastated Haiti,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy