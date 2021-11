The Durango Police Department on Tuesday identified the driver of an SUV who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on north Main Avenue. Carlos Alexander, 40, of Durango was driving southbound in the 3700 block of Main Avenue when he went off the right side of the road and plowed into a city transit stop with a covered shelter, according to police. The impact destroyed the transit stop shelter and killed Alexander on impact.

