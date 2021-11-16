ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 72, in critical condition after hit-and-run on LI road: police

By Brian Brant
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A 72-year-old woman is in critical condition after a pick-up truck struck her on a Long Island road and sped away Monday.

Nassau County Police said the victim was struck by a Ford pick-up truck at 1:23 p.m. at the intersection of Front Street and Park Lane.

She suffered severe trauma and was transported to an area hospital, police said.

Authorities said the driver's vehicle had a dark color and was a late model Ford.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

