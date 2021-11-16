Patriots’ balance continues to rise up the NFL rankings

Ten weeks of NFL action are in the books and some statistical trends have taken hold across the league. As such, WEEI.com will check in each week through the remainder of the season to see how the Patriots (6-4) are doing statistically in a variety of areas, both on a team level and as individuals.

Pats stats analysis: More than halfway through the season, only the Bills and Cowboys have a better point-differential than the Patriots. … New England is one of just four teams in the league in the top-10 in both points scored (6th) and points allowed (2nd), along with the Bills, Cardinals and Cowboys. … New England is also pretty darn good on third down on both sides of the ball, ranking No. 3 in third down conversions and No. 10 in third down conversions allowed, shutting the Browns out in the latter area until late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win. … Mac Jones’ impressive season continues, his big day against the Browns leaving him with the NFL’s fourth-best completion percentage. … Kendrick Bourne’s playmaking has him moving up the charts a bit, now claiming the 11th-best yards-per-reception in the NFL at 15.8. … With two more touchdown receptions against Cleveland, Hunter Henry is now tied for 5th in the league in touchdown receptions with seven.

Scoring

Points Scored (NFL rank) 27.5 (6th)

Points Allowed 17.7 (2nd)

Point Differential plus-98 (t-3rd)

Offense

Total Offense 356.2 (15th)

Rush Offense 114.5 (16th)

Pass Offense 241.7 (14th)

Third Down 46.9% (4th)

Red Zone 59.5% (18th)

Defense

Total Defense 328.0 (6th)

Rush Defense 107.9 (14th)

Pass Defense 220.1 (8th)

Third Down 36.9% (10th)

Red Zone 51.9% (7th)

Turnover Differential plus-3 (t-8th)

Takeaways 17 (t-4th)

Interceptions 14 (t-2nd)

Mac Jones

Attempts 323 (t-11th)

Completions 223 (8th)

Passing Yards 2,333 (14th)

Completion Percentage 69.0 (4th)

Touchdowns 13 (24th)

Interceptions 7 (t-17th)

Rating 94.1 (18th)

Damien Harris

Rushing attempts 133 (9th)

Rushing Yards 547 (t-11th)

Avg. 4.1 (29th)

Rush TD 7 (t-4th)

First downs 30 (t-45th)

Points, non-kicker 42 (t-11th)

Jakobi Meyers

Receptions 50 (t-18th)

Rec. Yards 483 (40th)

Avg. 9.7 (95th)

TD 1 (t-91st

Nelson Agholor

Receptions 24 (t-98th)

Rec. Yards 356 (66th)

Avg. 14.8 (19th)

TD 2 (t-59th)

Kendrick Bourne

Receptions 33 (59th)

Rec. Yards 520 (34th)

Avg. 15.8 (11th)

TD 3 (t-38th)

Hunter Henry

Receptions 31 (t-64th)

Rec. Yards 353 (t-67th)

Avg. 11.4 (67th)

TD 7 (t-5th)

Points, non-kicker 42 (t-11th)

Jake Bailey

Net Punting Avg. 40.2 (22nd)

Gross Punting Avg. 48.5 (5th)

Kickoff Touchbacks 26 (17th)

Interceptions

J.C. Jackson 5 (t-2nd)

Kyle Dugger 3 (t-8th)

Adrian Phillips 3 (t-8th)

Jamie Collins 1 (t-54th)

Jonathan Jones 1 (t-54th)

Devin McCourty 1 (54th)

Sacks

Matt Judon 9.5 (t-4th)

Josh Uche 3.0 (t-51st)

Gunner Olszewski

Punt return Avg. 13.8 (2nd)

Nick Folk

Points, kicker 91 (1st)

