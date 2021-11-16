ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migrants granted asylum at higher rate under Biden administration, new data shows

By Sandra Sanchez
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRyup_0cyNg4gd00

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Asylum-seeking migrants have experienced a higher success rate with their immigration cases under the Biden administration, according to new data.

A new report by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) , a data and research organization at Syracuse University, found an uptick in the number of cases granted asylum since President Joe Biden took office.

Asylum case denials decreased from 71 percent in Fiscal Year 2020 to 63 percent in Fiscal Year 2021, which ended on Sept. 30. In other words, the success rates increased from 29% to 37% under the new administration, according to the report published Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuzX5_0cyNg4gd00
Graphic by TRAC

Austin Kocher, a TRAC researcher, told Border Report on Monday that the number of migrants granted asylum began to significantly increase in May and June and that the overall increase even includes nearly four months of the fiscal year during which Donald Trump was still president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtqsv_0cyNg4gd00
Austin Kocher is a TRAC researcher (Kocher Photo)

“The big takeaway … was that the approval rate had gone up during the Biden administration,” Kocher said.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and reduced number of U.S. immigration court hearings that have been held, it is hard for researchers to determine exactly how and why migrants are winning their cases.

Kocher speculated that it could be due to migrants obtaining legal counsel and lawyers petitioning the courts to hear cases that they believe have a strong chance of winning asylum.

“It is really is hard to tell because of the pandemic exactly which cases are getting through,” Kocher said via Zoom.

Fewer than 9,000 asylum cases were decided in Fiscal 2021, down substantially from 60,000 asylum cases that were decided in Fiscal 2019.

New fast-track docket for migrants faces familiar challenges

On Monday, TRAC reported that the total number of immigration cases pending is nearing 1.5 million, and currently stands at 1,486,495.

Asylum is a form of protection that immigrants can lawfully request at the U.S. border if they believe they are facing persecution in their homeland.

These cases, however, are “exceedingly complex,” according to TRAC, and take into consideration migrants’ life histories, as well as current political and social events outside of the United States, as well as the “constantly shifting landscape of U.S. immigration laws and policies.”

TRAC found that the number of asylum seekers who were granted asylum during Fiscal 2021 was only 8,349 with an additional 402 granted another type of relief instead of asylum. This was only about half the number of asylum seekers who had been granted relief during Fiscal 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVwbs_0cyNg4gd00
Graphic by TRAC

TRAC has found that migrants who obtain lawyers have a much higher chance of winning their U.S. immigration cases.

New MPP data shows 4,000 asylum-seekers allowed into U.S. under Biden administration

The new TRAC study also found a change in the way immigration cases have been handled in the past two decades.

Today, most asylum applications are considered “defensive,” and filed in response to the Department of Homeland Security initiating removal proceedings in immigration court. An individual may then claim they are entitled to asylum as a defense against removal.

In past years, there were more “affirmative” asylum applications, which are first submitted to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) when there is no pending deportation case against that asylum-seeker. If USCIS denies the application, it then generally refers it to the immigration court, which is under the Executive Office for Immigration Review and is then considered an affirmative application.

Kocher explained that affirmative applications often were handled by conservations between USCIS officers and the applicant, not in a court setting and were much less formal.

From Fiscal Years 2001-10, about 60% of asylum applications were for affirmative cases referred by USCIS, TRAC found. But in 2016, when Trump took office, the number of defensive asylum applications began to increase, the TRAC report found.

“Now it is the vast majority of cases are defensive cases, which is they are put right into the deportation process from the very beginning,” Kocher said. “A court hearing can be very adversarial, whereas a hearing with just an asylum officer can be more of a conversation and not so confrontational.”

TRAC is preparing another report relating to these findings and will break down the nationality, age, gender and language of migrants who have successfully been granted asylum. That study is expected out by Thanksgiving Day.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

After Her Family and Pets Were Threatened, She 'Ascertained' the Election

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Friday, November 20, four leading members of the House of Representatives and 41 senators sent letters to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy expressing concern that she had yet to ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner, almost two weeks after news outlets called the race for him. Ascertainment, the letters said, were critical for federal departments and agencies to openly share information with the transition team, especially classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
abc27 News

Biden administration underreporting migrant apprehensions, former CBP boss says

"It’s important the American people understand what these new numbers say and what they don’t. They clearly show that the Biden border crisis is in full swing and remains historically catastrophic." Former Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan -- "When the numbers come out and say that migration is down, of course that affects the false and distorted narrative that the border is always in crisis and that the U.S. is being invaded.” Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights
DEL RIO, TX
NEWS10 ABC

GOP McCarthy’s ‘angry’ rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. Sneering with disdain one minute, spilling sarcasm the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Shore News Network

Biden Administration Says It Doesn’t Release Migrants Without Court Dates Anymore

The Biden administration said it’s no longer releasing migrants into the U.S. without court dates, CNN Politics reported Tuesday. Migrants will be issued formal notices to appear in an immigration court when released from federal custody instead of notices to report, which direct them to check in with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office within 60 days, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, according to CNN.
IMMIGRATION
MSNBC

Biden administration’s support for cruel anti-migrant policy faces renewed scrutiny

A Trump administration policy that cited Covid-19 as a reason to turn away migrants seeking entry through the U.S.-Mexico border defied scientific evidence and guidance, a former top U.S. health official told congressional investigators recently. The controversial policy, known as Title 42, permits U.S. officials to turn away migrants they...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Immigration#Seeking Asylum#Immigration Policies#Mcallen#Border Report#Syracuse University#Trac Austin Kocher#Zoom
KXL

Does America, Under The Biden Administration, Do Right By Our Veterans?

Is Joe Biden doing anything at all to help America’s veterans? Lars speaks with Col. Robert Wilkie, the Former VA Secretary under Trump, and Heritage Visiting Fellow for more information. The post Does America, Under The Biden Administration, Do Right By Our Veterans? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Border crossings by Haitian migrants plunged in October, CBP data show

The number of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into the United States fell by more than 90 percent in October after the Biden administration aggressively ramped up its use of deportation flights, according to preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Washington Post. CBP figures show about...
IMMIGRATION
NJ.com

Oppose U.S. damage payments to ‘separated’ immigrant families | Letters

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has long been the champion of American workers and individuals whose rights were being exploited. It appears that the ACLU is now representing undocumented immigrants, negotiating with the U.S. Department of Justice for “reparations” to families of border-crossing immigrant children who were separated from their parents and detained during the Trump administration.
UNION, NJ
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy