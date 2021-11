Towards building a generative approach that is capable of synthesizing images of marine plastic using GANs. Marine plastic pollution has been at the forefront of climate issues for the past decade. Not only does plastic in the ocean capable of killing marine life by strangulation or starvation but it is also a major factor in warming the ocean by trapping CO2. In recent years, there have been numerous attempts at cleaning the plastic that has been circling our oceans such as by the non-profit group, The Ocean Cleanup. The problem with a lot of cleanup processes is that it requires human labor and is not cost-efficient. There has been a lot of research done to automate this process by using Computer Vision and Deep Learning to detect marine debris to utilize ROVs and AUVs for cleanup.

