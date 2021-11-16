ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This DIY Dodge Challenger Dually Is a Pickup Truck and a Muscle Car in One

By Taylor Martin
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One thing that many modern cars lack is a decent towing capacity. Towing is reserved for bulky SUVs and trucks, but people may want to tow with their car instead. Well, one mechanically inclined DIYer took his Dodge Challenger and converted it into a Dually. With two wheels on the back...

Related
Outsider.com

Would You Drive This Ford Mustang-Pickup Truck Mashup?

Ford has released some pretty awesome vehicular mashups lately, one being their Bronco-turned-tank. However, now, the iconic American car brand has debuted yet another interesting mashup. Interestingly, it comes courtesy of the Ford Mustang and a Ford pickup. According to Fox News, the Ford mashup originated in a custom truck...
CARS
Motorious

1970 Buick GS Is A Rare Muscle Car Convertible

This is an often overlooked muscle car. Buick’s contribution to the muscle car era has been in many ways overshadowed by the more popular cars of the time, despite the fact that the GS of the 1970s was the car to beat. At the time, the HEMI cars were running the quarter-mile in the low 14-second range, the Corvettes were hailed as having the most power, and the very special LS6 Chevelles were easily breaking into the high 13s. Meanwhile, almost under the radar, independent reviews of the Buick GS were turning up with results insinuating the cars were capable of easily being the fastest thing on the road with a 13.38-second quarter-mile ET. This sparked an argument that continued for decades after and even as the muscle car era was fading, enthusiasts were still duking it out.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Do You Really Need a Pickup Truck to Tow a Camper?

Towing is one of the main jobs of pickup trucks. The camper market is growing fast. With a purchase of a camper trailer comes the need to tow a camper. However, truck supply is low, making prices prohibitively high for many buyers. So, it looks like we need to figure out how to tow a camper without a pickup truck. What are the best towing vehicles that aren’t pickup trucks?
CARS
Gear Patrol

The Rise of the Small Pickup Truck

A version of this story first appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine. Subscribe today. The term "small truck” used to be an oxymoron. If you walked into a Ford or Chevy dealership circa 2013 asking for one, a salesperson would have pointed you to a single-cab F-150 or Silverado. Even those few midsize trucks still on sale were much bigger than their predecessors; the Toyota Tacoma of the early 2010s, for example, was two whole feet longer than the model on sale in the 1990s.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Ford F-150 Is the Most Considered Pickup Truck

We’re honoring the 2021 Ford F-150 for a weird award today. The 2021 Ford F-150 is the most considered pickup truck. That means while people are thinking about buying trucks, they consider the F-150 the most. So, it can celebrate being thought about. The 2021 Ford F-150 is the most...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Smallest Toyota Pickup Truck?

What’s the smallest Toyota pickup truck? The Japanese automaker only makes two different pickup trucks, the Toyota Tacoma and Tundra. Of the two, the Tacoma is the smallest option. It’s also the best-selling pickup truck in its size segment and one of the best-selling vehicles in America. It’s well known for its versatility, luxuriousness, and capability, all combined for an affordable price.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

10Best Cars and Trucks for 2022

At 40 years old, our 10Best award remains fit, vigorous, and full of automotive goodness. Our keenest readers will immediately notice that 2022 adds several new vehicles to our list of favorites, which means a few of last year's winners have been vanquished. What makes our award different is that...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2022 Dodge Challenger soldiers on with minor updates

The Dodge Challenger has been with us since 2008, but thanks to continual improvements and new packages buyers have been kept keen. Sales in the U.S. have averaged more than 60,000 units annually for the past six years and 2021's total is right on trend. For 2022, the main change...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Car and Driver Deems These 2022 Models the Best Pickup Trucks of the Year

Car and Driver ranks its favorite pickup trucks, every single year. Its top five full size 2022 trucks include models from General Motors, Ford, and Ram. Neither Nissan nor Toyota’s full size pickups made it into the top five. The list also includes multiple special off-road performance editions. Here are the details on each of Car and Driver’s top five full size trucks for 2022.
CARS
electrek.co

The muscle car goes electric: Dodge sets 2024 end date for gas Chargers/Challengers

Dodge will end gas-powered Charger and Challenger production in 2024, to be replaced by electric models, according to Dodge brand CEO Tim Kuniskis as reported by Motor Trend. Earlier this year Dodge announced that they would launch the “world’s first battery electric muscle car” in 2024 (however they define “muscle car,” given that we already have a heavy, American-made, nine-second drag monster, and Ford has a wheelie-pulling electric Mustang prototype).
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Rumor: Nissan Will Kill the Titan Pickup Truck

The Nissan Titan pickup truck is rumored to be getting the ax from the Japanese automaker. The deletion from the lineup isn’t immediate but instead will come at the end of the current generation. When the final model year of the current generation actually will be is unknown. However, instead of replacing the current model with a next-gen model, Nissan will kill the Titan.
CARS
Jalopnik

This 6x6 Ford Ranger With Rear Steering For Sale Is Peak Truck

The old Ford Ranger is one of those wonderful small trucks that can do a lot of work for how cheap they cost, even right now. They also end up as the base for some pretty sweet builds. This 1995 Ranger for sale on Facebook Marketplace will stop you in your tracks. I mean, it’s a 6x6 small pickup with hydraulic steering rear wheels. I know, I’m surprised, too.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1970 Dodge Challenger Found in North Carolina Shed!

One would think that all the cool cars hidden away in barns, sheds, and garages have been found by now. But the United States is vast and covered in hiding places just waiting to reveal their secrets. Such is the case with this 1970 Dodge Challenger found by Ryan Brutt....
CARS
thewoodyshow.com

Dodge Hiring 'Chief Donut Maker' For $150,000 A Year To Drive A Muscle Car

Do you love driving super-powered muscle cars? If so, Dodge might have the perfect job for you. The company announced that it is looking to fill a newly created position called "Chief Donut Maker." The job will pay $150,000 per year and comes with one great perk; Your very own Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
JOBS
Motorious

Car Thieves Treat Themselves To Dodge Challengers and Charger

Two Dodge Challengers and a Dodge Charger were casually lifted from a car dealership in Manchester, New Hampshire. Crime is getting worse, just stating the obvious, but automotive crime seems to be completely out of control. Lifting cars from dealership lots isn’t new, but the rate it’s happening is insane, especially considering how low the inventory is on the average car dealership lot. A brazen group of criminals snatched three Dodge muscle cars off a dealer lot like it was child’s play. Surveillance footage was released of the incident, and it shows that crooks are getting very bold.
MANCHESTER, NH
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

