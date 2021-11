Chicken and dumplings is a classic, comforting, all-American dish, even if it has yet to be elevated to the pantheon of comfort foods that merit their own restaurant chains and food trucks like mac and cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches. That's just as well, as this is a dish that tastes better when you make it in your very own kitchen. Recipe developer Hayley MacLean has crafted this creamy chicken and dumplings recipe that is loaded with tons of warmth and goodness. "I love how creamy and cozy this recipe is," MacLean raves about this recipe. "It is so comforting — everything you could want for these cooler Fall evenings!"

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO