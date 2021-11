Austin’s COTAland amusement park is getting ready to take visitors on a thrill ride — or two thrill rides, to be exact. The Circuit of the Americas announced on November 16 that COTAland, scheduled to formally debut in 2022, will become home to two thrill rides: the SkyBlazer and the Palindrome. COTAland reps say it’s the only place where people will be able to take advantage of these two rides next year.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO