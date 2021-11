A plan to sell around $1.1 billion in shares predated the Twitter poll by weeks, according to an SEC filing. Over the weekend, Elon Musk polled his millions of Twitter followers and asked if he should sell around 10 percent of his stock holdings in Tesla. At the time, that was valued at more than $20 billion, and he cited the recent attention of taxing unrealized gains. Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll, and by the time it ended, nearly 58 percent of the respondents were in favor.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO