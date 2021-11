When Bawk! bar director Jose Carrasco seeks inspiration for his cocktail menu, he turns to music, creating playlist-inspired drinks from iconic artists customers go crazy for. Over the summer, he devised a clever lineup of cocktails inspired by famous songs from the Prince catalog, adorning the drinks with tiny props and garnishes. The rye-based Darling Nikki came with a risqué garnish of handcuffs. Breakfast Can Wait—made with bourbon, maple and cinnamon bitters and served with a short stack of miniature pancakes speared onto a toothpick—was an homage to the famous Dave Chappelle sketch about the eccentric artist. This fall, the bar menu turned to everyone’s favorite cause célèbre. Here’s a look at Bawk!’s Britney Spears-inspired cocktail playlist.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO