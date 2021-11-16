ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The time was just right': Sam Kerr signs new two-year contract with Chelsea

 6 days ago
Photograph: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Australia forward Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year contract extension with Chelsea, keeping her at the club until summer 2024.

The 28-year-old has scored 39 goals in 47 games since joining midway through the 2019 season and is thrilled to have committed her future to the Women’s Super League champions.

“It’s really exciting,” Kerr said. “I’m really happy at the club. We’ve had good success. Being at a club like Chelsea is an amazing opportunity. The time was just right. I feel really comfortable being here. I think the club gives me every opportunity to succeed as a player. I can’t see myself going anywhere else in the world or leaving Europe, having what I have at Chelsea.”

Kerr picked up the WSL golden boot last term after scoring 21 goals in 22 matches, becoming the first player to do so across three different continents having claimed the equivalent awards in the United States and Australia. As well as the personal accolades, Kerr enjoyed back-to-back league and Continental Cup triumphs and helped Chelsea reach the Women’s Champions League final for the first time in their history. The contract extension comes after she moved into double figures this season with her strike in Chelsea’s 4-0 weekend win at Manchester City.

She added: “I don’t go out there to win golden boots, I just go out there to give everything I can to the team and help the team to succeed and win trophies. I’m not going to lie, it’s nice when I do win them but that’s not my main goal at the start of the year. It’s a nice reward, but if I won golden boot after golden boot and no trophies, it wouldn’t be that rewarding to me. So that’s why last season winning the golden boot and winning the league was really rewarding because finally it meant something.”

