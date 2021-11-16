ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

1 inmate dead, 3 injured in South Carolina prison fight

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An inmate in a South Carolina prison has...

www.middletownpress.com

State
South Carolina State
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead, NYPD says

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment Monday, the NYPD confirmed to CBS News. Shabazz was found by her daughter and at this point, her death is not considered suspicious, police say. CBS New York reports that her daughter...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

Disney lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees at Disney World

Employees of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida no longer have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to work, the entertainment giant said in an internal memo to staff. Although Disney World implemented a companywide vaccine requirement policy in July, a Florida law signed by Gov. Ron...
PUBLIC HEALTH

