Canadian, OK

Elise LeGrow, 'Feel Alright'

By Jefferson Public Radio
 6 days ago

Toronto's Elise LeGrow had a major hit on Canadian radio nearly a decade ago — "No Good Woman" — but it was 2018's marvelous covers album, Playing Chess, that completely recalibrated her trajectory. On the new...

Overo, 'Another Year in Hell'

"It's only gotten worse!" What better way to bellow our collective angst about the still-very-much-in-progress pandemic than with screamo? Overo's title track contribution to Another Year in Hell — a 4-way split featuring Punch On!, Zochor and Coma Regalia — is an exasperated thrust into Zoom-fatigued abyss. The Houston band features members from Perfect Future and Football, etc. in a '90s post-hardcore mode somewhere between I Hate Myself and Rainer Maria: chugging riffs and hoarse yelps in tandem with twinkly arpeggios and pop-punky vocal hooks. In just a couple years, Overo's quickly nestled into a nostalgic screamo sound, but "Another Year in Hell" is a great example of how dynamic personalities can reinvigorate memory. Case in point: the accompanying video, a tongue-in-cheek slideshow presentation graphing the rise of false screamo, egg punk's market saturation over chain punk and the ultimate screamo formula: riff, noodly bit, riff, scream, breakdown, repeat.
Sara Diamond is going to be "Alright" [Video]

Singer/songwriter Sara Diamond's new single "Alright" has gotten an eye-catching visual treatment. The mid-tempo soulful record is as reflective as they come and dig deep into a what-if situation in a past relationship. Bolstered by the atmospheric sound designs, moody strings, and sparse drum patterns, she delivers a heartfelt and passionate performance that weaves a wide range of emotions together. Diamond runs through all the possible ways she could have fixed the relationship but ultimately she just has to accept the truth and forge ahead. "Alright" track is meant as a closure for Diamond as she admits that it will be alright at the end of it all.
Susto's new album 'Time in the Sun' is a deeply reflective and personal record

When Susto lead singer Justin Osborne last visited the World Cafe back in 2018, he joked a little bit about the title of his then-latest record, Ever Since I Lost My Mind: "I'm a user of psychedelics," he said. "And when people used to tell me, when I was younger, that you take so many hits of LSD and you lose your mind — I think I've probably passed that by now."
Feeling EVERYTHING

As I walked through the side entrance of the Regency Ballroom, all I could think was that I felt like the kid in “Almost Famous.” Dainty chandeliers hung still as the floor buzzed with excitement. The grungy ensemble of the crowd somehow seemed to complement the understated elegance of the venue as everyone gradually trickled in, patiently awaiting the arrival of WILLOW.
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA 'Butter' Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.” Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
Sandpoint Reader

A world of feeling

When asked to describe his band’s music in only a few words, Barrio Manouche frontman Javi Jimenez falls silent. Then, he laughs. “It is really hard for me to do that,” he told the. , “but I will try.”. His attempt includes descriptors like “gypsy jazz,” “flamenco,” “latin” and “a...
Guitars Played by U2's the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie's Recycled Dior Dress at London 'Eternals' Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
Paul McCartney says John Lennon was 'nasty' and 'cruel' after Beatles breakup

During an appearance on BBC Radio, Paul McCartney has opened up about the “cruel” and “nasty” behaviour of his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon following the group’s breakup. When asked about his song ‘Too Many People,’ McCartney replied (via Ultimate Guitar): “‘Too Many People,’ this song was written a year...
Are Myrla and Johnny dating after Married at First Sight?

Myrla Feria was coupled up with Gil, while Johnny Lam saw Bao walk towards him at the altar on Married at First Sight. That’s all changed…. The daring show, which sees complete strangers get married the first time they lay eyes on each other, didn’t match Myrla and Johnny together.
Normani & Cardi B's 'Wild Side' Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
Cardi B Flaunts Her Newest Purchase [Photos]

Being a homeowner is a dream for many and celebs are no different. Cardi B has always wanted to own a crib in New York City and the rapper is now living her dream. The 29-year-old rapper shared the happy news on Instagram with her fans. To celebrate her newest achievement, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her back to the camera and arms stretched out in the air pointing toward the elegant staircase.
After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says "My favorite baby mama is ….."

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
